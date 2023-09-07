TWIN FALLS — Jaclyn Hawkins met her team with one message — be bold.

The message from the Twin Falls High School volleyball coach worked as the Bruins beat Canyon Ridge 3-2 (25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 25-20 and 16-14) on Thursday night at Canyon Ridge High School.

"That is our team slogan," TFHS' Halle Walker told the Times-News. "When we're bold, we're real good. When we're not, we're not so good. To win in the fifth set 16-14 is tough."

The Bruins (4-1 overall, 4-1 Great Basin Conference) delivered the Riverhawks their first conference loss (11-2 overall, 3-1 Great Basin Conference).

CSI VOLLEYBALL

No. 16 College of Southern Idaho 3, Casper College 1 (25-13, 25-15, 25-27 and 25-20)

CSI sophomore Valentina Sarti-Cipriani led her squad with 14 kills, five blocks and an ace in the Golden Eagles' home opener and first match of the Starr Corporation Invite on Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles (8-5) also received major contributions from Annie Nikolnikova and Toodie Sopi who grabbed 13 kills. Danea King secured 10 kills while Janke Pretorius logged 49 assists and 16 digs. Chinaru Inoue charted 18 digs.

The Golden Eagles earned a team .307 hitting percentage and outkilled Casper 62 to 46.

The Golden Eagles host Central Wyoming College at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Interclass

Carey 3, Sun Valley Community School 2

Maddie Bennion logged 10 kills, an ace and two blocks in the Panthers' win. Multiple Panthers contributed in the win including Paige Black who added 21 assists, nine kills and three aces.

Meredith Hoskins aced once with nine kills, Olivia Nilsen blocked one hit with six kills, Andie Simpson retrieved 19 digs, Rylie Quillin grabbed two kills with a pair of blocks and Mialee Hennefer finished with two aces and two digs.

Hagerman @ Lighthouse Christian (n/a)

Hansen @ Camas County (n/a)

Castleford @ Dietrich (n/a)

Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 0 (25-11, 25-11 and 25-12)

4A

Jerome @ Mountain Home n/a)

Wood River 3, Burley 1 (26-24 16-25, 17-25 and 25-27)

3A

Snake River 3, Kimberly 0 (10-25, 19-25 and 17-25)

GIRLS SOCCER

Shelley @ Burley (n/a)

The Bobcats host Twin Falls at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Sun Valley Community School 8, Gooding 0

Brynley Gage, Attie Murray and Piper Schmitz each scored twice in the Cutthroats' fifth league win of the season.

Maddy Vieara McCarthy and Scarlet Carruth also scored while Reese Ammons earned an assist.

Attie Murray earned the Cutthroats' Player of the Game, per coach Kelly Feldman.

SVCS (5-2 overall, 5-1 High Desert Conference) host Buhl at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while the Senators host Filer at the same time.

Buhl 8, Declo 0

Kierra Thompson, Miranda Beltran and Liesl Kimball each scored twice in the Indians' win. Aaliyah Webb and Lauren Hirsch also recorded goals. Valentina Gomez secured two assists while Alexcia Sullivan and Kimball notched one.

The Hornets host Kimberly at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while Buhl visits Sun Valley Community School at the same time.

Filer 0, Wendell 0

Filer visits Gooding at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while Wendell visits Bliss at the same time.

Kimberly 5, Bliss 2

Ellie Stastny smashed four goals for the Bulldogs while Ava Harper scored the other.

Harper, Stastny, Cassidy Johnson and Emma Chavez earned assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Buhl 7, Declo 0

Senior Jonathan Hernandez led the Indians with a hat trick while Neryk Garcia also scored twice.

Luis Rojas and Manuel Garcia Saucedo added goals for the Indians.

Sun Valley Community School 6, Gooding 1

Asher Maxwell scored four times while Tommy Hovey and Tom Mendoza added a goal each for the Cutthroats, who remain undefeated and lead the High Desert Conference. Cutthroats coach Richard Whitelaw awarded sophomore midfielder Chris Arenas as the Man of the Match.

Wendell 7, Filer 1

Omar Ibarra scored a hat trick for the Trojans while Cesar Carmargo, Miguel Lima, Eduardo Nieves and Julian Ponce added goals.