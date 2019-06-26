TWIN FALLS — One of Twin Falls’ top young soccer players is hitting the national stage, and she’s not even in high school yet.
Jaden Johnston, who will be a freshman at Canyon Ridge this year, plays for the Boise Thorns Elite/ECNL (Elite Clubs National League) 2004 team, which is for under-15-year-olds. The team recently won the Idaho State Cup and qualified for the US Youth Soccer National Championships.
Johnston travels to and from Boise multiple times per week for practices and games with her team, and also travels around the country for competition.
When she tried out for the Thorns’ Elite team in 2018, Johnston said she didn’t quite know how good she was.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play high-level soccer,” she said. “I didn’t know what I was capable of.”
She has started realizing her potential, though. She plays midfield for the Thorns, which is a change from the center back position she played before because it’s where she fits best on the team.
The Thorns won the Idaho Youth Soccer Association State Cup in May and qualified for the Far West Regional Championships in Boise. They lost in the final of that tournament, but still qualified for the US Youth Soccer National Championships, which will be in Overland Park, Kansas, at the end of July.
Johnston’s team is one of few from Idaho to ever make to that stage. She says it feels good to represent her state and her town.
“It’s a huge honor to be able to attend that tournament, to go there and represent Idaho,” she said.
Players from the women’s national team often show up to watch the competition there. Johnston has tried to watch as much of the team’s World Cup run as she can around her own soccer schedule, and her favorite player is Alex Morgan.
Johnston’s goal is to play college soccer, and her mother, Janet Benefiel, has been a witness to the sacrifice it’s taken so far to reach that goal. The two have spent countless hours in the car driving to and from Boise multiple time per week for practices and games. It can also be challenging to balance the rigorous schedule around school.
