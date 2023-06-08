Another week, another set of all-conference superlatives.
The 4A Great Basin Conference postseason awards were announced Thursday, with Twin Falls grabbing two of the top honors. Tonia Burk was awarded Coach of the Year and Sydney McMurdie earned Player of the Year. Wood River sophomore Makinzie Nelson received Pitcher of the Year.
FIRST TEAM: Halli Vaughn, jr., Burley; Lacee Power, sr., Burley; Kaymbri Beck, jr., Burley; Elsie Summerfield, jr., Canyon Ridge; Bailey Sligar, sr., Canyon Ridge; Emma Allen, so., Jerome; Jada Bos, sr., Jerome; Averie Page, sr., Minico; Kadence Boyd, jr., Twin Falls; Laney Morgan, fr., Twin Falls; Molly Hodge, so., Twin Falls; Grendel Sprong, sr., Wood River
SECOND TEAM: Mckenzie Dean, jr., Burley; Autumn Allen, jr., Jerome; Macy Miller, jr., Jerome; Kalae Thompson, jr., Jerome; Lexi Ramsey, sr., Jerome; Orie Rau, so., Mountain Home; Mak Perez, sr., Mountain Home; Kindal Holcomb, sr., Twin Falls; Emmi Nilsen, so., Wood River; Kacie Flolo, sr., Wood River
People are also reading…
HONORABLE MENTION: Kylee Wickel, sr., Burley; Kacy Garner, sr., Burley; Alexus Milligan, jr., Canyon Ridge; Megan Kennedy, so., Canyon Ridge; Madison Austin, jr., Canyon Ridge; Ellie Helmer, fr., Jerome; Abie Hinton, so., Jerome; Bella Allred, sr., Jerome; Riley Neilson, sr., Minico; Sherae Timmons, sr., Minico; Chuck Salinas, jr., Minico; Zoie Maughan, jr., Minico; Ava Johnson, so., Mountain Home; Braylin Iverson, fr., Twin Falls; Kaysha Willie, jr., Twin Falls; Hilde Cowden, sr., Twin Falls; Kenzie Hudson, so., Twin Falls; Bella Hadam, sr., Wood River
SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR: Kylee Wickel, Burley; Megan Kennedy, Canyon Ridge; Lilly Shoemaker, Jerome; Hailey Higley, Minico; Orie Rau, Mountain Home; Olivia Thompson, Twin Falls; Kacie Flolo, Wood River