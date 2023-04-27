TWIN FALLS — One of the Magic Valley's top prep wrestlers will compete next on a collegiate mat.

Zahne Ruiz of Twin Falls signed a national letter of intent on Thursday to wrestle for Ferrum College, an NCAA Division III school in Virginia. He was joined at the signing by his family, teammates and coaches who commended him on his hard work over four years as a Bruin.

Ruiz is a multisport athlete who favored wrestling. Twin Falls head coach Dusty Skimore said Ruiz showed an immediate drive and desire to compete.

"I went to an eighth-grade practice at O'Leary and kind of watched Zahne, and I don't know, 'He thinks he's pretty tough, we'll see what happens'" Skidmore remembered of his first impression.

When Ruiz arrived at the high school, and with confidence following an impressive record in junior high, he quickly found a varsity spot.

"When he first came in as a freshman, we had our wrestle-off, and he took a guy who was competitive for the varsity squad and put the hurt to him," Skidmore said.

At that moment, the coach thought, "He's going to be OK."

For the Bruins, Ruiz finished second at the state championships in 2022 and third this season while wrestling at 220 pounds.

"I think definitely I could have done a lot better, but I'm pretty satisfied with where I'm at right now," he said. "I'm just happy how I finished. I just never gave up after losing; I'm glad I finished it all through."

Now, Ruiz will look to pin his competition as a Panther. Ferrum is a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

"They were really convincing on how the program would help me develop, and their coaches knew judo as well and that was a big part about it," Ruiz told the Times-News. "They told me of all the great stuff that was out there that can help me with my wrestling."

He added, "I'm just going to have to step up my game more than I have here at high school."

Ruiz is among the latest group of local prep athletes who have signed at the next level. A other recent signings:

Richfield’s Hudsun Lucero is headed to play football at Eastern Oregon University, an NAIA school in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. He was a second-team all-conference running back and fullback who took to the gridiron for Dietrich since Richfield doesn’t have a football program.

is headed to play football at Eastern Oregon University, an NAIA school in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. He was a second-team all-conference running back and fullback who took to the gridiron for Dietrich since Richfield doesn’t have a football program. Twin Falls volleyball standout Camille Collins signed with Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington, which competes against North Idaho College, Treasure Valley Community College and others in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

signed with Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington, which competes against North Idaho College, Treasure Valley Community College and others in the Northwest Athletic Conference. Jerome’s Miguel Ortiz, a second-team all-conference performer in soccer, inked a letter with Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon, also of the Northwest Athletic Conference.