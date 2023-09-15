FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

INTERCLASS

Hagerman 36, Glenns Ferry 0

The Pirates (3-1) lead the Sawtooth Conference and earned their first shutout win of the season. They host Greenleaf Friends at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Buhl 43, Caldwell 0

Buhl (2-2) earned its second win over a 4A school (Caldwell and Mountain Home). The Indians will visit Wood River at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Mountain Home 29, Gooding 28

The Senators (1-3) dropped their third straight and will visit Declo at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.

4A

Preston 53, Burley 51

BURLEY — Burley running back Bodee Coombes scored five touchdowns but a buzzer-beating 11-yard touchdown pass from Preston's Carter Perry to Kolter Moffitt delivered the Bobcats their second straight loss.

"I told (offensive coordinator) Peck when we went into the office before the game, I just said, 'Feed Coombes' and that is what he was planning on doing and he did a really good job doing it so we have a lot of faith in Bodee," Burley coach Cam Andersen told the Times-News.

Bobcats' star wideout and Boise State commit Gatlin Bair also missed the game after he suffered an injury in the third play in last week's game at Burley. He supported his teammates on the sideline with a No. 86 jersey without pads and full uniform.

Gatlin Bair is out tonight for Burley. He’s in shorts and a No. 89 jersey on the sideline. No pads. #IDPreps https://t.co/sgZWaCOSCp — Adam Engel (@AdamEngel9) September 16, 2023

But when can Burley fans expect the star's return?

"I can't comment on that," Andersen said.

Every possession in the game's final moments proved decisive as the teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 70 seconds.

Preston grabbed a 47-44 lead with 70 seconds left before the Bobcats regained a 51-47 lead with 40 seconds left thanks to a deep pass from Mack Jensen to Sawyer Kondel.

"That kid just got caught and coach called a good play," Kondel told the Times-News. "I just got lucky I guess."

A look at this touchdown from Mack Jensen to Sawyer Kondel. #IDPreps https://t.co/YsrtKy4FMT pic.twitter.com/M0AvZTZuOk — Adam Engel (@AdamEngel9) September 16, 2023

The Bobcats nearly stopped Preston on a fourth-down attempt on its final possession but a defensive pass interference call gifted the Indians with a first down.

Burley (2-2 overall, 1-0 Great Basin Conference) will host Minico at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Minico 56, Century 10

The Spartans earned their second straight win after a pair of losses to Utah powers Desert Hills and Mountain Crest. Minico has outscored its opponents 125-10 in its past two games.

The Spartans will visit Burley in their annual passionate rivalry game at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Ridgevue 32, Canyon Ridge 26

The Riverhawks (3-1 overall) took their first loss of the season and will host Jerome at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 for Homecoming.

Twin Falls 62, Jerome 0

JEROME — Twin Falls opened Great Basin Conference play with the win at Jerome on Friday night.

The Bruins smothered the Tigers with two blocked punts, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and one fumble recovery, allowing the Bruins offense to go up 48-0 before halftime.

Bruins star wideout Wyatt Solosabal scored three touchdowns as Brandon Jones, Amos Kun, Bryce Mahlke and Preston Stokes accounted for the other Bruin touchdowns.

The Bruins picked up two more interceptions during the second half.

Twin Falls is playing without Grant Patterson, who is out because of an ACL injury sustained against Pocatello. Patterson, a senior, holds a scholarship offer from Idaho State.

Had a great start my to senior year. In my first two games I had 4 INTs, 3 PBUs, a blocked kick, and 3 defensive touchdowns. Unfortunately, at the start of my 3rd game, I tore my ACL. I’m determined though to come back better and stronger than before. God has a plan🙏 pic.twitter.com/ARhUc7DJ7E — Grant Patterson (@grantdpatterson) September 13, 2023

But no matter what the scoreboard read, the Tigers battled for every down and carried a positive attitude throughout the game.

“Our kids are competing even in a game like this. It got away from us early. But they were fighting down to the end,” Jerome head coach Rich Bishop told the Times-News. “Relentless effort, no matter what's going on, playing hard and competing with excellence. Things weren’t going our way, but the kids played hard with good attitudes.”

Jerome’s Kale Bingham, a freshman, played his first varsity game as quarterback against the Bruins.

The Bruins (3-1 overall, 1-0 Great Basin Conference) travel to Emmett for a nonconference battle next Friday. Jerome (0-4 overall, 0-1 Great Basin Conference) visits Canyon Ridge on Sept. 22.

3A

Wood River @ Filer (n/a)

No. 4 Kimberly 41, Marsh Valley 7

The Bulldogs (4-0 overall) remained undefeated and will host Mountain Home at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.

2A

No. 2 Declo 48, Firth 6

Declo remained undefeated (4-0) after beating the 2022 state runners-up. Hornets coach Josh Stewart told the Times-News that his squad rushed for 250 yards with 110 from the air. The Hornets also returned a punt for a touchdown with two passing scores. The rest were scored on the ground and the Hornets' defense forced three turnovers.

The Hornets will likely remain No. 2 in the Week 5 Idaho High School Football Media Poll as top-ranked North Fremont did not play this week.

The Hornets will host Gooding at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Bear Lake 27, Wendell 23

Wendell (3-2) lost its second straight after it began the season 3-0.

The Trojans will host 3A Filer at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.

1A DI

No. 2 Lighthouse Christian @ Carey (n/a)

No. 1 Oakley 66, Raft River 22

The top-ranked Hornets moved to 3-1 overall, and 2-0 in the Snake River Conference with their only loss so far to 1A DII Kendrick in the Battle in Boise. The Tigers beat the Hornets 44-22.

The Hornets produced 208 points in their wins so far. Raft River (1-2 overall, 0-2 Snake River Conference) dropped its second straight after a season-opening 44-30 win vs Tri-Valley.

The league-leading Hornets will host Carey at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 as the Trojans visit Valley at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Murtaugh 62, Valley 58

The Red Devils (3-1 overall, 1-1 Snake River Conference) rebounded from their 76-38 loss to Oakley last week as the Vikings (2-2 overall, 1-1 Snake River Conference) lost its first since its opener.

The Vikings will host Raft River at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22, while the Red Devils visit Glenns Ferry at the same time.

1A DII

Rockland 58, Castleford 24

Castleford (1-2 overall) dropped its second straight game and will visit Shoshone at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Richfield 54, Shoshone 20

Justin Telford rushed for 263 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Tigers (1-2) earned their first win of the season. Up next for Richfield is a road game at North Gem at 4 p.m. on Sept. 22. Shoshone hosts Castleford at 7 that night.