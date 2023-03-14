The Great Basin couldn’t settle on just one Player of the Year in boys basketball. Or even two.

Will Preucil of Twin Falls, Brevin Trenkle of Minico and Schuyler Mower of Jerome all shared the conference’s top postseason honor in a nod to each of the top three teams this season.

Minico’s Brady Trenkle won Coach of the Year after guiding the Spartans to the district championship.

FIRST TEAM: Stockton Sheets, sr., Burley; Korbin Heitzman, sr., Wood River; Sam Lupumba, sr., Canyon Ridge; Cooper Fife, jr., Wood River; JT Garza, sr., Minico; Scotty Cook, sr., Jerome (injured).

SECOND TEAM: Jon Tetrault, sr., Mountain Home; Nick Fulbright, sr., Mountain Home; Ryker Stimpson, jr., Minico; Stockton Chandler, sr., Minico; Loren Wright, sr., Mountain Home.

HONORABLE MENTION: Ayden Coats, sr., Twin Falls; Blake Figueroa, sr., Canyon Ridge; Keenan Blair, sr., Jerome; Ashton Peters, jr., Jerome; Kade McEntire, soph., Canyon Ridge.

SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR: Twin Falls – Ayden Coats, sr.; Jerome – Luke Holtzen, sr.; Minico – Logan Kelly, jr.; Canyon Ridge – Cooper Cartwright, jr.; Mountain Home – KyNoah Cobb, sr.; Wood River – Owen Stouffer, sr.; Burley – Landon King, jr.