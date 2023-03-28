TWIN FALLS — The Great Basin Conference opener was great for the Bruins.

On a sunny but cool Tuesday afternoon at Ingram Stadium, Twin Falls blanked Wood River 12-0, bolstered by Nolan Hardesty's stellar effort on the mound and a versatile offensive attack.

Hardesty pitched four scoreless innings, striking out 10 and allowing a lone single to the Wolverines.

"He hasn't been giving a lot of free passes, and has been going right at people," Twin Falls head coach Tim Stadelmeir told the Times-News following the game. "He throws a lot of strikes and gets ahead early in the count. Right now, if he keeps throwing like that, he's going to be really tough to beat this spring by anybody."

Added Hardesty, "My fastball worked today. My slider is usually my main pitch but today was the fastball."

The Bruins' offense was led by Jordan Bingham, who singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in three runs, and Hardesty, who doubled and also drove in three runs.

This win pushed Twin Falls to 6-4 overall, the best record in the Great Basin. Wood River dropped to 3-4.

"We have some work to do. It's nice to get out and see some dirt," Wood River head coach Dave Slotten told the Times-News. "We have a lot to get fixed in three weeks, but we are going to focus on getting better at the plate."

He added, "They threw strikes and had velocity, and the pitcher had command of his stuff."

Twin Falls finished second last season at the 4A state tournament, losing to Bishop Kelly. The Bruins carry a focus to propel them back to the title game.

"That's what we said today: We need to get a win right out the gate in our conference," Stadelmeir said. "We wanted to stay on top. We are hosting the state tournament and the last thing we want to do is get the field ready for someone else to win a state title on it."

Twin Falls found its stride in the second inning with six runs, capped by Hardesty's three-run double.

PHOTOS: Wood River plays ball with Twin Falls Baseball - Wood River Vs. Twin Falls Baseball - Wood River Vs. Twin Falls Baseball - Wood River Vs. Twin Falls Baseball - Wood River Vs. Twin Falls Baseball - Wood River Vs. Twin Falls Baseball - Wood River Vs. Twin Falls Baseball - Wood River Vs. Twin Falls