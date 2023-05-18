TWIN FALLS — The 2023 Idaho High School State Baseball Championships opened Thursday around the state.

It was a rough go for Magic Valley teams.

At Skip Walker Field on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho, No. 3-seeded Twin Falls lost to defending state champion Bishop Kelly 4-3 after Wood River fell to Pocatello in the first game of the day.

The Bruins, who lost to Bishop Kelly in last year’s title contest, went undefeated in the Great Basin Conference and were one of the tourney favorites.

“Those two kids competing on the mound. I don’t think (Nolan) Hardesty had the control that he normally has but he still gave us the chance to win,” Twin Falls head coach Tim Stadelmeir told the Times-News. “I was disappointed offensively. He (Cooper Cammann) kept us off balance; we didn’t adjust with his breaking stuff.”

He added, “We had opportunities to break the game open, but we just didn’t.”

It was much the same for other District 4 teams in the first round. Only Kimberly, the No. seed in the 3A tourney, advanced to the semifinals, defeating Timberlake 8-3 on the Elmore Vail Fields at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

Kimberly grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third inning after sending in two runs. The Bulldogs built their lead with five more runs in the next two innings.

Jakob Cummins finished 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Anthony Morquecho went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Kimberly’s Garrett Nelson struck out 13 over five innings, allowing just three hits, to earn the win.

The Bulldogs will play Friday against No. 3-seeded Sugar-Salem at 4 p.m.

Later in Nampa, Gooding lost 4-0 to Marsh Valley, the defending state champions.

Cade Page, Chase Patterson and Zander Gonzales all went 2-for-3 for the Senators in a losing cause.

Wood River, which lost 8-1, was unable to solve Pocatello’s Brody Bruch, who was on the verge of throwing a no-hitter after six innings.

But the Wolverines kept fighting. After an error, Clayton Elsbree tripled on a line drive to put Wood River on the board.

Declo also struggled to string together hits against Orofino during the 2A state tourney, losing 12-0.

Orofino’s Gavin Christopherson threw five innings while only giving up two hits and recording seven strikeouts.

Declo’s Deagon Edgar and Will Garrard both went 1-for-2 to lead the Hornets.

The Twin Falls loss against Bishop Kelly was

In Twin Falls, the Bruins grabbed the lead in the second inning. After Chase Beem’s single, Jordan Bingham found his pitch for a 2-1 lead.

In the fifth, Bishop Kelly scored two runs to take a short-lived lead. In the bottom of the inning, Twin Falls tied the score at 3 following a triple by Wyatt Solosabal and a steal.

After Hardesty walked Cammann to reach his pitch limit, Solosabal took over in relief. Cammann stole second, then scored on a single for a 4-3 lead.

“I thought he made a good pitch; the guy hit it in a perfect spot,” Stadelmeir said. “That six-hole that he hit it in is normally a ground ball, but it was in the right spot.”

Twin Falls and Wood River will play on Friday at 10 a.m. in the consolation round.

“It’s definitely not what we wanted, but we are going to have to regroup. There nothing we can do about it now,” Stadelmeir said. “Twin Falls baseball never quits. We are going to come out tomorrow and be ready to compete and get after that game.”

At a glance 4A At College of Southern Idaho Friday's game Consolation: Wood River vs. Twin Falls, 10 a.m. 3A At Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa Friday's games Consolation: Gooding vs. Fruitland, 1:30 p.m. Semifinals: Kimberly vs. Sugar-Salem, 4 p.m. 2A Friday's game At Orofino High School Consolation: Declo vs. Firth, 9:30 a.m.