TWIN FALLS — The Bruins have bragging rights in the crosstown rivalry this season.

After beating Canyon Ridge twice during the regular season, Twin Falls did it again on Thursday night in the semifinal round of the Great Basin tournament.

Jared Mix led the way with 12 points, while Will Preucil added eight and Logan Pittard seven as the top-seeded Bruins earned a 40-23 win over the No. 4 Riverhawks.

"They retain what you tell them, and they execute to the best of their ability," Twin Falls head coach James Glenn told the Times-News this week when asked about the team's improvements through the season.

The Bruins executed again on Thursday night, upping their winning streak to nine games and holding Canyon Ridge nearly 30 points under its per-game points average.

Up next, Twin Falls will host the district championship game on Feb. 22 against Minico, which upset No. 2 Jerome behind 18 points from Ryker Stimpson in a 49-40 triumph.

Canyon Ridge moves into the consolation round and is positioned to take on Mountain Home on Feb. 21.