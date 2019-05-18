Twin Falls’ Mattalyn Geddes is no stranger to winning state titles. She proved that again Saturday at the Idaho Track and Field State Championships at Eagle High School, winning the Class 4A 800 and 1,600 meters to go along with her 3,200 meter title from Friday.
The junior won the 1,600 and 3,200 last year too. But even after winning so much, she still keeps a grounded perspective.
“I think it’s cool, but it’s not everything,” Geddes said shortly after winning the 1,600 Saturday with a time of 5:02.06.
She ran neck-and-neck with Skyline’s Sariah Harrison for most of the race before she felt herself pull away over the final 200 meters. Harrison finished second with a time of 5:06.87, and the two runners shared a couple of hugs after the race.
“It’s a really good opportunity to meet people,” Geddes said. “A lot of us are friends already at state, so that’s good.”
Geddes clocked in at 2:17.69 in the 800 and also took part in the Bruins’ 4x400 team that placed sixth. She said she enjoyed the favorable weather Saturday after it rained all day Friday.
“It was nice and cool yesterday which was good, but it wasn’t dying hot out here today,” she said.
On the boys’ side, Twin Falls’ Cyril Mahlke won the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.70, edging out Middleton’s Jace Rodgers who finished at 38.91. Mahlke also placed third in the 110 hurdles.
The Twin Falls 4x200 relay team of Mahlke, Marcus Garcia, Daulton Monkress and Anthony Hall won by .04 seconds over Bishop Kelly.
Stockton Lott of Jerome followed up his triple jump title from Friday with a win in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet and 10 inches.
Several area girls claimed silver medals in 4A Saturday, including the Twin Falls girls who placed second in the 4x200 relay.
Burley’s Briley Adams finished second in the 100 hurdles, and Taylia Stimpson of Minco was second in the 400 meters.
Rylee Leak of Jerome finished second in the pole vault with a mark of 10 feet and six inches.
Sidnee Naerebout of Twin Falls, who set a new 4A record in the triple jump Friday, placed fourth in the long jump Saturday.
For boys, Hudson Klundt of Twin Falls placed second in the shot put, and fellow Bruin Dylan Quigley finished third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.