TWIN FALLS — Ava Pratt earned double-digit kills to lead Burley volleyball to a five-set win (26-24, 27-25, 16-25, 13-25 and 15-11) on Tuesday night against Twin Falls.

"I was really proud of them for showing mental toughness," Bobcats coach Stephanie Shirley told the Times-News. "Everyone just did their jobs and that is kinda what made the team work."

It became the Bobcats' first match beyond three sets this season. It also marked the Bruins' first loss. Tylee Ramsey recorded eight kills, Valerie Shirley secured 10 digs and Lorien Schulthies recorded three aces for the Bobcats (2-1 overall, 2-1 Great Basin Conference).

"These guys (Twin Falls) are a good team and this place is hard to play in," Stephanie Shirley said. "They are always coached well so it is kinda fun to get a win."

The Bruins (3-1 overall, 3-1 Great Basin Conference) visit Canyon Ridge at 7 p.m. Thursday in battle of the GBC's top squads.

VOLLEYBALL

4A

Canyon Ridge 3, Minico 0 (25-15, 25-10 and 25-18)

3A

Filer @ Buhl, (n/a)

Kimberly 3, Gooding 1 (25-12, 19-25, 25-20 and 26-24)

Hope Ward blocked six hits with eight kills in the Bulldogs' first conference match of the season. Mallory Kelsey added 15 kills and Taya Plew collected seven for the Bulldogs (3-1 overall, 1-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference).

Izzie Stockham led the Senators with 23 kills, 16 digs and two blocks. Audrey Schilder gathered 13 kills, two blocks, three digs and an ace. Taylen Comstock grabbed 18 digs with three kills.

The Senators received their first loss of the season and will clash at Declo at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kimberly will visit Snake River at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

1ADI

Lighthouse Christian 3, Raft River 0 (25-12, 25-16 and 25-7)

Richfield 3, Sun Valley Community School 2

SVCS' Kiki Pate grabbed 12 kills along with six aces while Ellie Hunter recorded 10 kills and two blocks in the loss. Richfield stats were not available.

The Cutthroats (2-1 overall) visit Carey at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Richfield (2-3 overall) visits Butte County at 4 p.m. at Carey. Richfield also plays Carey at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Hansen @ Valley, (n/a)

Castleford @ Camas County, (n/a)

Shoshone @ Glenns Ferry, (n/a)

GIRLS SOCCER

3A

Buhl 2, Filer 2

Filer's Izzy Garcia scored a penalty kick and assisted an Alondra Pomero goal in the tie. Isabelle Goers made 11 saves for the Wildcats (1-3-1 overall, 1-3-1 High Desert Conference).

Buhl (3-1-1 overall, 3-1-1 High Desert) hosts Declo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Filer visits Wendell at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Wendell 3, Gooding 2

Kimberly 7, Sun Valley Community School 1

Ellie Stastny scored a hat trick to help the Bulldogs take over sole possession of first place in the High Desert Conference with the win.

Ava Wyatt scored twice. Alli Stastny and Hannah Baird added a goal each for the Bulldogs (6-0-0 overall, 5-0-0 High Desert). Wyatt, Lydia Johns, Abby Johnson, Cassidy Johnson and Reagan Hufstetler logged assists.

Cutthroats star Mia Hansmeyer scored the lone goal for her 4-2-0 overall, 4-1-0 squad.

The Cutthroats host Gooding at 6:15 Thursday, while the Bulldogs host Bliss at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

3A

Buhl 2, Filer 1

Jonathan Hernandez and Neryk Garcia scored in the Buhl win. The Indians (2-2-1 overall, 2-2-1 High Desert Conference) host Declo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Wildcats (0-5-0 overall, 0-5-0 High Desert) visit Wendell at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kimberly @ Sun Valley Community School, (n/a)

Wendell 5, Gooding 0

Wendell star Eduardo Nieves scored a hat trick while Omar Ibarra and Cesar Camargo added goals for the Trojans' fourth win of the season.

Gooding (2-3-0 overall, 2-3-0 High Desert Conference) visits Sun Valley Community School at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.