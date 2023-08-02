Changes abound for Idaho high schools less than a week before fall sports practices begin.

Six Magic Valley schools will see classification changes beginning in 2024 after the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday morning in Boise.

The board rejected a proposed new classification system on an 8-6 vote which would have introduced a 6A division and consolidated 1A DI and 1A DII to one division.

Canyon Ridge AD on IHSAA'S new classification proposal: 'It will hurt us significantly'

Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge, however, will move to 5A based on the IHSAA’s 2024-26 classification structure.

“It will hurt us significantly,” CRHS athletic director Teddy Reynolds told the Times-News on Monday. “We’re gonna go to the biggest division. There is nothing we can do about that. That is what it is and that is OK.”

Aside from its rivalry, the Riverhawks and Bruins will have to travel at least two hours for its next closest conference opponents.

The schools join many of the Boise-, Pocatello- and Idaho Falls-area schools along with Rigby and Madison High School in Rexburg.

Ririe High School athletic director Matt Harris added that schools can petition to move to a different classification between Wednesday and September's board meeting.

Schools with an enrollment of more than 1,280 students fit into 5A. Twin Falls finished with 1,265 students in March 2023 while Canyon Ridge listed 1,396 students at that time, according to the IHSAA’s enrollment figures.

Wendell will ditch 2A for 3A, based on its 323-student enrollment which is three students more than the minimum needed for a 3A school.

Elsewhere, Castleford and Carey will drop to 1A DII, based on the division’s maximum of 84 students while Hagerman, the largest 1A DII school with 118 students, will move to 1A DI.

Hagerman head coach Bill Hicks enters his second season with the Pirates after moving from Canyon Ridge High School where he spent 14 years between vice principal and head football coach.

With the proposed changes, Hicks considers the possibilities presented with different competitive matches that will challenge student-athletes in their growth and development.

“We will just have to get better all the way around,” Hicks told the Times-News.

He said travel didn’t appear to be an issue at this time.

Carey in the DII conference is now presented with matchups against Dietrich. The two teams are powerhouses in District IV in their own respect.

“I never want to play a weak schedule, so I go out and find good teams to play,” Dietrich girls' head basketball coach Rick Astle told the Times-News.

These two teams positioned together present a new dynamic to their schedules.

Dietrich was state runner-up in football and girls' basketball last season. Carey has earned seven state football titles. Dietrich won in 2020.

Astle also spent seven seasons as Dietrich's head football coach before resigning this season. Brody Astle steps in as the new head coach.

