Twin Falls Hawks returned to the win column with a sweep over Twin Falls Cowboys Red, 5-4 and 9-0, on Wednesday night.

Dre Mora drove in two runs in game one to lead the Hawks. Charles Kendall led Red with two RBIs and a hit.

In game two, Griffin White drove in four runs on three hits. Connor Capps pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits and four walks for the Hawks. He also struck out five.

Hawks take flight: Twin Falls' work ethic pays off with fast summer start First-year coach Tyler Mildenberg listed depth as a main strength for his squad. Each player takes a personalized approach toward success.

Five Magic Valley teams participate in Thursday night’s action.

Burley hosts Marsh Valley at 4 and 6 p.m. while Cowboys Red host Post 4 Razorbacks out of Pocatello at the same time. Gooding also visits the Lewis Clark Cubs from Lewiston at 6 p.m.

Wendell looks to snap Buhl’s 18-game winning streak at 5 and 7 p.m.