The Twin Falls Hawks continue to soar.

The Hawks dispatched Burley 17-8 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight American Legion baseball win.

Jaxon Wheeler led the Hawks with a 3-for-6 performance. He also drove in a run. Dre Mora logged three RBIs. Hoyt Murray, Connor Capps and Chandler Roberson produced two hits each.

Burley’s Jake Redder and John Thornton led their squad with two hits apiece.

American Legion action continues Thursday in the Magic Valley. Buhl will test its 12-game win streak and host Twin Falls Cowboys Red at 6 and 8 p.m.

Twin Falls Cowboys Royal open the Bozeman, Montana, AA Tournament against Jackson, Wyoming, at 2:30 p.m,. and the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 19U at 5:30 p.m.

Gooding visits Kimberly at 4 and 6 p.m.