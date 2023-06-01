Nolan Hardesty of Twin Falls and Bronson Brookins of Burley earned the top postseason baseball awards in the 4A Great Basin Conference.

Hardesty was named Player of the Year after leading the Bruins to an undefeated regular season, while Brookins earned Pitcher of the Year honors.

Wood River's Dave Slotten was selected as Coach of the Year.

FIRST TEAM: Pitchers: Eric Parris, Wood River; Logan Mabey, Minico; Calvry Leiser, Twin Falls; Catcher: Paxton Twiss, Minico; First baseman: Dillan Kissik, Mountain Home; Second baseman: Dawson Speth, Wood River; Third baseman: Gary Ford, Twin Falls; Shortstop: Wyatt Solosabal, Twin Falls; Outfielders: Rabbit Buxton, Wood River; Bryce Mahlke, Twin Falls; Owen Pavkov, Minico; Utility: Wes Prestwich, Jerome; Kyler Robinson, Burley; Designated hitter: Drew Thompson, Twin Falls.

SECOND TEAM: Pitcher: Alex Lopez, Mountain Home; Tucker Volkers, Jerome; Connor Capps, Canyon Ridge; Catcher: Hunter Dallas, Mountain Home; First baseman: Spencer Pease, Minico; Second baseman: Zairic Salazar, Minico; Third baseman: Tyler Petersen, Mountain Home; Shortstop: Stockton Chandler, Minico; Outfielders: Gavin Aho, Canyon Ridge; Zander Friberg, Mountain Home; Finn Naghsh, Wood River; Designated hitter: Chandler Roberson, Canyon Ridge.

HONORABLE MENTION: Clayton Elsbree, Wood River; Brock Burrell, Wood River, Stetson Anderson, Canyon Ridge; Griffin White, Canyon Ridge; Easton Vivier, Mountain Home; Ayden Coats, Twin Falls; Jase Murphy, Minico; Tate Larson, Burley; Sawyer Tilley, Jerome; Trey Burk, Jerome; Josiah Robins, Burley; Kooper Beck, Burley; Tyler Rutherford, Canyon Ridge; Holder Blair, Wood River; Kollin Shineflew, Mountain Home.

SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR: Ayden Coats, Twin Falls; Clayton Elsbree, Wood River; Dre Sanchez, Burley; Elias Friberg, Mountain Home; Cooper Scarrow, Jerome; Kobe Espinoza, Minico.