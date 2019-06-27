{{featured_button_text}}
Cy Sneed

Twin Falls Cowboy Cy Sneed throws a pitch in 2010 against the Jerome Cyclones in AA Legion in Twin Falls.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

HOUSTON — A former Twin Falls Bruin on Thursday got his first chance to play Major League baseball.

Cy Sneed, 26, pitched six innings in relief against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Houston. He gave up seven hits, four earned runs, and struck out four batters on 81 pitches in a 10-0 loss.

The right-hander got called up for Thursday's game to reinforce a depleted Astros bullpen. Three relievers are injured, and two position players had to pitch to finish Wednesday's game. So late Wednesday night, Sneed got called up from AAA Round Rock in Texas.

"Got a full 30 minutes of sleep," Sneed told the Houston Chronicle. "I told my wife a whole bunch of times last night, I always thought I could do it and get here, but in the back of my mind there was a little bit of doubt."

Houston starter Brad Peacock gave up six runs in three innings, and the team turned to Sneed to eat up innings in a game they didn't have a good chance of winning.

Sneed did exactly what he needed to, staying in the game the rest of the way and making sure no other Astros pitchers had to be used.

Sneed was drafted in the 35th round of the 2011 Major League draft by the Texas Rangers after graduating from Twin Falls High School. He opted to play college baseball at Dallas Baptist University, where he appeared in 32 games over two seasons. He worked exclusively as a starter and finished with a record of 12-7.

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted him in the third round of the 2014 draft, and he's spent more than five seasons bouncing around the minor leagues.

He had a record of 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA for Round Rock this year before getting called up. He started in eight of his 14 appearances, but the Astros immediate need for relief pitchers pressed him into that role Thursday. 

Houston will head to Seattle to take on the Mariners Friday at the beginning of a three-game weekend series.

