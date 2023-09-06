TWIN FALLS — More golf, equaled more wins for Twin Falls.

The Bruins remain perfect this season (2-for-2 with boys and 3-for-3 with girls) with a sweep of the Twin Falls Golf Invite at the Twin Falls Golf Club on Wednesday morning.

TFHS' Chase Beem won the boys' division with 69 strokes and Brody Payne earned runner-up in 72 strokes.

Canyon Ridge finished runner-up in the boys' division at 317, while Wood River placed third in 332 strokes.

Canyon Ridge's Danika Humphries won the girls' tournament with 76 strokes. TFHS' Ava Schroeder and Remi Pedersen finished tied for second in 79 strokes.

The Riverhawks received second with 378 strokes.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mountain Home 8, Burley 0

The Bobcats host Shelley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0

The Bruins remain undefeated in the Great Basin Conference (4-2 overall, 4-0 conference) in the win over the Tigers, who sit second in the league (2-2-1 overall, 2-1-1 Great Basin).

Wood River 8, Minico 0

Canyon Ridge @ Preston, (n/a)

BOYS SOCCER

Mountain Home 1, Burley 0

The Bobcats host Preston at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Twin Falls 1, Jerome 0

Max Serrano scored the lone goal to lift the Bruins in their first win of the season and the first over the Tigers since 2019.

Wood River 8, Minico 1

The Spartans still search for their first win, while the Wolverines are tied with Canyon Ridge for first in the Great Basin Conference.

"Great team (for Wood River) with great chemistry," Spartans coach Will Figueroa told the Times-News via text. "They are the standard right now. As a team, we are going to continue to grow and push harder and get to that same level we know we can play at."

VOLLEYBALL

Richfield vs Butte County @ Carey, (n/a)

Butte County 2, Carey 0 (25-10 and 25-21)

Richfield 2, Carey 1 (12-25, 25-21 and 13-15)

Mountain Home @ Wood River, (n/a)

Gooding 3, Declo 0

The Senators regained sole possession of first place in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference. The Senators (4-1 overall, 2-1 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) leapfrogged Kimberly only because it has one conference win (3-1 overall, 1-0 conference).

The Senators host Filer at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Hornets (3-3 overall, 0-0 conference) host Firth at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Oakley @ Rockland, (n/a)

Shoshone 3, Wendell 1

Justice Kelly and Melina Tellez earned double-digit kills (12 and 10) in the Indians' win. Cynthia Colis added 27 assists.

The Indians visit Murtaugh at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Wendell hosts Glenns Ferry at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

