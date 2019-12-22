{{featured_button_text}}
Sophia Long

Sophia Long, 10, qualifies for regional competition at the Gemstone Climbing Center in Twin Falls. Long is one of three qualifiers and an alternate who made the cut for USA Climbing's Divisional competition in Denver, Colorado. Photo courtesy of Shawn Muldoon.

 Courtesy

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls’ Gemstone Climbing Center will send three participants and one alternate to the USA Climbing Divisional competition in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 18.

Gemstone sponsors a competitive team for USA Climbing (USAC) and sent 12 of its athletes to a regional competition in Ogden, Utah last weekend. The Intermountain Region, the area producing contestants for the regional competition, is made up of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, western Colorado, northern Utah and northern Nevada.

Theo Kapelaris, Sophia Long and Naomi Clysdale are the three athletes Gemstone is sending to the divisional competition, and Lisa Terry is entered as an alternate.

Kapelaris finished 11th in the age 13-14 group.

In the age 10 and younger section, Long placed 10th, and Clysdale was 11th.

Competitive climbing is a growing sport, and it will be included in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. It is divided into three events: Bouldering (no rope, steep walls less than 20 feet), lead or sport climbing (40-60 feet walls) and speed climbing.

