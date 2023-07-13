Offense emerged as a dominant force Thursday afternoon at Twin Falls High School’s Bill Ingram Field.

Twin Falls Cowboys Royal split with Stansbury (Utah) with a 10-5 victory and 8-6 loss to conclude their regular season.

Catcher Maddox Stadelmeir smacked a solo home run in game one, his first of the season. Leadoff hitter Dalton Carter also gathered two RBIs.

In game two, Royal allowed a six-run sixth and squandered a 5-0 lead. Twin Falls managed five hits, two from Bryce Mahlke.

Royal finished their regular season at 9-16 with a nonconference-heavy schedule. Royal went 9-5 against fellow Idaho squads but none were from the Magic Valley. Teams from Montana, Utah, Nevada and California tested Twin Falls throughout the season.

The district tournament begins Tuesday at Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls High School. The bracket will be released Friday.