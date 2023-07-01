Bryce Mahlke always grew up the youngest.

Younger brother. Youngest teammate. Now, he is one of the oldest on a Twin Falls Cowboys Royal squad heavy with underclassmen.

But the club’s ability to coalesce occurred Thursday in a 7-5 win over Pocatello Post 4 in day two of the Cowboy Classic at College of Southern Idaho’s Skip Walker Field.

“I kinda learned from the kids above me,” Mahlke told the Times-News. “I try to take after what they did. I try to keep people’s heads up after they get out. Or if they have an error, just brush it off and keep going.”

Mahlke delivered, a night after coach Tim Stadelmeir called on the few rising seniors to lead.

And they did.

“He (Mahlke) has been pressing a little bit because he has had a lot of weight on his shoulders trying to get the team on his back,” Stadelmeir told the Times-News. “It’s been hard but he came up big tonight.

It was a welcome breakout for Mahlke, the team’s leader in at bats (49) and a much-needed win for Royal, who earned a win in their last eight games before Thursday.

Now, Royal (8-9) enter the final day of the Cowboy Classic and could break into the final depending on the results of Saturday’s games.

“Big confidence boost,” Mahlke said. “We came into this game not thinking we’re gonna come out with a W.”

There was Dalton Carter, a rising sophomore who relieved starting pitcher TJ Bowman and led Royal out of a no outs, bases loaded jam in the top of the sixth.

Carter, a half inning later, pulled Royal ahead with a two-RBI double.

“In the beginning, we weren’t really a team and nobody wanted to be here but as we’re coming through this now, we are more focused and we have done a lot better,” he said.

Now, the Cowboys are meshing and a potential opportunity to clinch a home tournament title awaits.

Cowboy Classic, Friday schedule Twin Falls vs Idaho Catch - 10 a.m. Pocatello vs Bozeman (Montana) - 12:30 p.m. Twin Falls vs Reno (Nevada) Athletics - 3 p.m. XXX-XXXX - 5:30 p.m. (Championship) All games at College of Southern Idaho's Skip Walker Field