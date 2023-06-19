Twin Falls Hawks extended their win streak to four games with a sweep over Twin Falls Cowboys, 13-4 and 14-0, on Monday night. Neither game lasted the full seven innings.

In game one, Chandler Roberson drove in five runs for the Hawks and hit 3-for-5. Two of his hits were triples. Dre Mora added three hits for the Hawks which featured a triple. Luke Beem went 2-for-3 and an RBI for Cowboys Red.

Christian Waitley drove in four runs. Noah Myhre and Hoyt Murray also logged two RBIs each.

Also Monday night, Post 65 Dragons A 17U of Malad City stopped Burley 13-7 before the Green Sox responded 11-1 in five innings in Burley.

Burley’s offense exploded for seven runs in the second inning in game two. Camden Cooper collected three RBIs with a 2-for-3 outing. Ike Redder also drove in two runs on two hits.

Pitchers Dre Sanchez and Tyler Palmer combined to allow three hits and an earned run.

Cowboys Red hosts Idaho Prime 16U for a doubleheader Tuesday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., while the Hawks visit Burley on Wednesday (5 and 7 p.m.).