The high school season has ended but baseball players are still taking batting practice and throwing bullpen sessions with the American Legion season set to swing into full gear beginning this week.
What are the schedules? Want to catch a game?
Idaho has 49 registered American Legion teams, with Magic Valley teams participating in the Division A or Division AA, along with their junior B teams. Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge, Burley, Buhl, Wendell, Gooding, Jerome, Wood River and Kimberly are among the teams participating in the upcoming season.
And the rosters boast many players from the high school season.
Legion Baseball is a national institution founded in 1925. The league's focus is on promoting good sportsmanship and carries a reputation for being "one of the most successful and tradition-rich amateur athletic leagues," according to legion.org.
All 50 states and Canada have teams registered through the program.
Legion Baseball focuses on serving its athletes through annual awards ranging from $500 to $25,000, according to legion.org. The players are selected based upon leadership, character, scholarship and financial need.
Team schedules vary but tend to start in June and continue through July. The schedules feature a district, state and regional tournament.
The regional tournament is scheduled for Aug. 3-8 in Havre, Montana.