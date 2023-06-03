The Twin Falls Cowboys-Royal A opened their American Legion Baseball season on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep against visiting Centennial at Bill Ingram Field.

Nolan Lehew went 3-for-3 and scored four runs in the first game as Twin Falls rallied for an 8-7 victory in the first game, then the Cowboys won 11-8 in the second game.

In the opener, Chase Beem added a pair of hits and drove in two runs, and Jayten Holstine pitched three strong innings in relief to earn the win on the mound. Emmett Demlow struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning to pick up the save.

Statistics for the second game were not available.

The Cowboys host Nampa (Tuesday, 4 and 6 p.m.) and Blackfoot (Wednesday, 4 and 6 p.m.) to continue their season-opening homestand. Twin Falls’ scheduled summer opener on Friday against Shelley was cancelled when the Russets couldn’t field a team.