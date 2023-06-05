TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Cowboys Royal-A American Legion Baseball team couldn’t build on a season-opening doubleheader sweep.

The Cowboys struggled against the Nampa Chiefs on Monday night at Bill Ingram Field, losing 8-1 and 10-7.

In the first game, the Chiefs took an early lead with an RBI single in the first and another run in the third, and that was more than enough for Nampa starting pitcher Luke Renschler.

“Their kid kept us off balance; he had two pitches working,” Twin Falls coach Tim Stadelmeir told the Times-News. “We didn’t do a good job adjusting. We were trying to pull the breaking pitch all game long, couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively, and were trying to overswing on that pitch.”

Twin Falls’ Drew Thompson went 2-for-3, but the Cowboys managed just six hits against Renschler. Nolan Lehew’s sacrifice fly sent Slade Fisher to the plate for the only run.

Chase Beem struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and three walks.

“Our roster is going to be younger at times. We are developing a lot of guys right here,” Stadelmeir said. “So there has been some guys with inexperience getting opportunities to play.”

He added, “Chase Beem, his pitch count got up, I don’t think he had his best stuff, but he battled and gave us a chance to win.”

The Cowboys, who won a doubleheader against Centennial last weekend to start the summer season, fared much better offensively in the second game but came up short by three runs.

Ryker Rex, Emmett Demlow and Bryce Mahlke hit doubles for Twin Falls, and Jordan Bingham pitched 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Burley scores 19 in win

Burley’s Green Sox ‘A’ Legion team swung big bats on Monday night at home against Hub City, winning 19-9.

The Green Sox’s Jake Redder went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Mack Haynes went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead a 13-hit onslaught.

Burley trailed by seven going into the bottom of the third, but went on to score in every subsequent inning, including six runs in the fourth inning.