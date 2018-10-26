MALTA — For a group that had just punched its ticket to the 1A Division I state playoffs, the Raft River High School football team’s celebrations on Friday night were subdued.
Perhaps even more surprising was the lack of excitement after coming back to beat rival Oakley after trailing by 16 at halftime. The Trojans felt less like they’d won the game and more like it had been given to them.
After dominating in the first half, Oakley, which already had its playoff berth sealed, played its backups and allowed 22 straight points to Raft River. Despite the circumstances, the Trojans will take Friday’s 28-22 home win and try to keep rolling when the playoffs roll around.
“It’s a W,” Raft River senior wide receiver Rylee Spencer said. “We’re gonna give her everything we’ve got. Everybody’s gonna count us out, so why not give her everything?”
Oakley, with its usual starters in, took control right away. After forcing a Raft River punt, the No. 3-ranked Hornets (7-2, 4-2) got a 37-yard touchdown run from senior Austin Bedke less than four minutes into the game.
The Trojans (6-2, 4-2) sputtered on offense and junior Josh Nyman punished them with a five-yard score a minute into the second quarter. Raft River finally hit back with a four-yard score from senior Cutler Erickson, but Nyman scored again from 16 yards with two minutes left in the half.
Oakley led 22-6 at the break and looked poised to run away with the contest. However, a game-changing decision came after the break.
“We’re in a pretty good spot and wanted to keep some kids healthy,” Oakley head coach Kade Craner said. “That’s what we did. ... The way I look at it, I did what’s best for our football team.”
Craner took out Nyman and Bedke, the two scorers, as well as senior receiver/defensive back Jake Pulsipher and junior quarterback/defensive back Chandler Jones. Immediately, the Trojans benefited.
A botched punt snap after Oakley went three-and-out on its first drive of the second half resulted in a safety and two points for Raft River.
Spencer then ran in a 26-yard touchdown three minutes into the third quarter and, less than five minutes later, senior quarterback Keegan Chatburn found senior receiver Justin Schumann for a 20-yard score. After their season looked over at halftime, the Trojans trailed just 22-20.
Five seconds into the fourth quarter, Chatburn hit senior Zach Powers for a one-yard score, giving the Trojans a 28-22 lead. With Oakley’s backups struggling to gain yards at all, let alone piece together scoring drives, the Trojans held on to that advantage until the clock hit zero.
The players showed with their celebrations — or lack thereof — that the win didn’t exactly feel like one. Meanwhile, Oakley’s players sang along to “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” almost as if they’d won.
“We kinda laid an egg tonight,” Raft River head coach Chad Evans said. “They kinda gave us one. No two ways about it.”
The Hornets’ plan, while it resulted in a strange conclusion to Friday’s game, worked out for them. Aside from quarterback Tate Cranney, whose season ended with an MCL tear against Glenns Ferry last week, Jones, Nyman, Bedke, Pulsipher and other starters stayed healthy.
Oakley will play Idaho City or Wilder in the first round of the playoffs next week, rather than defending state champion and top-ranked Prairie, a team that beat the Hornets in the state semifinals last season. Prairie will be Raft River’s first-round opponent.
Neither Idaho City nor Wilder were ranked in the final state media poll.
The Trojans are less worried about next week’s opponent, though, and more worried about their own struggles.
“It feels good to be able to play another week of football,” Schumann said. “We’ve just got to clean a lot of things up and be able to go out next week and show this wasn’t a fluke and we’re a team that deserves to be in the playoffs.”
Although the win left a weird taste in the mouths of the Trojans, they’re excited for one more opportunity. After losing two of their opening four games, the playoffs looked far out of reach.
Spencer said he knew his team could turn it around, and cited defeating then-No. 1 Valley on Oct. 5 as a major turning point. Despite the way Friday night played out, the Trojans will play the hand they’ve been dealt.
“I guess it’s a pretty cool deal,” Evans said. “For Oakley, that was classy of them to do. ... Nothing but respect for those guys. I don’t feel right about it, but, at the same time, it is what it is and we’ll try to make the best out of it.”
