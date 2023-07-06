At “Cowboy Christmas,” Tristen Hutchings unwrapped a lot of paychecks.

The bull rider from Monteview pocketed $6,009 in Greeley, Colorado. Claimed a $5,213 payday in Prescott, Arizona. Cashed $1,678 in Oakley, Utah. Won $7,765 in Cody, Wyoming.

All in a span of six days ending on the Fourth of July. Jingle all the way!

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been this red-hot with my riding ever in my life,” Hutchings told the Times-News in a text message on Wednesday morning.

That’s saying something after Hutchings put the rodeo world on notice last December by winning four rounds in his debut at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, leaving Las Vegas with more than $200,000 for 10 days of work and ending the year with nearly $380,000 in winnings — the most of any Idaho contestant in 2022.

A year earlier, in his professional rookie season, Hutchings won $22,328 – a total he nearly surpassed over the extended holiday weekend. It wasn’t just the money; Hutchings was riding high, scoring 89 points in Cody to go with a pair of 87-point performances in Greeley and another 87 in Oakley, and an 84 in Prescott.

“Last year, I had the goal to make the National Finals Rodeo,” said Hutchings, 23, who has jumped from 13th to seventh in the world standings ($90,951) since rejoining the pro ranks after winning his second collegiate national title in three years last month. “This year, I would like to leave Vegas after the 10th round with a gold buckle.”

Idaho has never struck gold in bull riding, and the Gem State hasn’t had a world champion since Caldwell’s Dee Pickett in 1984. Stay tuned.

Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno is angling for a return trip to the NFR, too. He boosted his chances — and his bank account — with a jolly start to “Cowboy Christmas” at the Greeley Stampede. Bruno won the first round with 88 points and then split third in the finals with 85 points to finish atop the two-head average.

His reward was a payday worth $9,346, keeping him solidly in fourth in the world standings and pushing his season winnings to $116,157 — the most of any Idaho contestant so far in 2023.

“That’s a cool rodeo and definitely ranks up there for big rodeos you want to win in your career!” Bruno told the Times-News in a Wednesday text message.

But …

“The rest of my Fourth was a little rough,” the 22-year-old cowboy said. “Just didn’t draw the right horses, but that’s rodeo!”

While Bruno came up empty at six other stops, he grabbed another $1,222 at Mandan Rodeo Days in North Dakota on Independence Day to recapture momentum heading into his next stop on Thursday night in Elgin, Oregon.

“The mindset stays the same, keeping chipping away at ‘em and take advantage of the good draws and make the best of the bad draws!” Bruno said. “I’m as hungry as I’ve ever been!”

Three other cowboys with ties to Idaho were also counting their winnings during the richest stretch of the pro season.

Tanner Butner, the prep state champion in 2013, 2014 and 2015 in saddle bronc riding, rang up $19,643 after cashing at five of his seven stops. He split first at the Home of the Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge, Montana, and placed second at the St. Paul Rodeo in Oregon, the Oakley Independence Day Rodeo in Utah, and the Livingston Roundup Rodeo in Montana. Butner, who has since moved to Wyoming, vaulted to sixth in the standings with $79,308.

Victor’s Cooper Cooke, who won Idaho prep all-around cowboy honors in 2019, 2020 and 2021, captured his third victory in two weeks at the Molalla Buckeroo Rodeo in Oregon. Cooke, who added $2,941 to his season total of $38,297 — good for 24th in the bareback riding standings — is chasing his first trip to the national finals.

Former College of Southern Idaho cowboy Orin Larsen cashed in Oakley, Cody and Red Lodge after winning Sunday at the Ponoka Stampede in Alberta, Canada. An eight-time NFR qualifier, Larsen got a late start to the season while recovering from a broken thumb but has made up for lost time with nearly $50,000 in winnings since March to move into 18th place in the bareback standings.

Bulls, broncs & barrels

Gooding’s Wylee Haney (bull riding) and Rio Curtis (tie-down roping), Shoshone’s Megan Taber (barrel racing) and Castleford’s Katie Brackett (girls cutting) are in the championship chase heading into Thursday’s short go at the 27th annual Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada. The Silver State features the fifth through 25th finishers from district, state or province finals; the top four finishers are headed for the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming, on July 16-22.

The PRCA is in the Magic Valley this weekend for the $27,500 Camas County Pro Rodeo in Fairfield, with 7:30 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday at the C Me Later Arena. The day sheets are loaded with Idaho contestants — including a pair of former prep state champion tie-down ropers, Richfield's Waid Dalton on Friday and Wendell's Cody Craig on Saturday. Rexburg's Garrett Smith, who won a pair of state bull riding titles in high school and has qualified twice for the NFR, is scheduled for Saturday night. Tickets are for sale online: https://camascountyrodeo.smashpass.com/.

