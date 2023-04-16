The College of Southern Idaho baseball team opened its Scenic West Athletic Conference schedule at the College of Southern Nevada in March, losing all four games while being outscored 37-15.

A month later, the Golden Eagles were more up to the task against the class of the conference.

Josh Trentadue carried a shutout into the seventh inning and Greyson Shafer jacked a pair of home runs as CSI beat the 14th-ranked Coyotes 6-4 on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader at Skip Walker Field.

CSN rebounded for a 3-2 victory in the second game to salvage a split of the weekend series. CSI won 4-3 and lost 19-7 in Saturday’s twinbill.

In the opener, Shafer hit a solo homer in the first and then launched a three-run shot in the next inning as the Golden Eagles surged to a 6-0 lead.

Trentadue (6-2) was in control in the seventh inning, when the Coyotes chased him from the game and rallied with four runs to account for the final margin. Trentadue struck out nine and allowed seven hits.

Dax Newman got the final three outs for his first save.

All of the scoring in the series finale happened in the first inning, and CSN’s three unearned runs held up. Shafer hit a run-scoring single and CSI scored another run on a double play.

Ashton Johnson (3-2) was the hard-luck loser, yielding five hits and striking out three in 5 1/3 innings.

The Coyotes improved to 34-10 overall and 18-6 in conference.

Next up, CSI (26-14 overall, 10-14 SWAC) heads to Salt Lake Community College for a weekend series against the Bruins. Doubleheaders are scheduled for Friday (noon and 2 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.).