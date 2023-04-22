The College of Southern Idaho flipped the script on Saturday against Scenic West Athletic Conference-leading Salt Lake Community College.

The Golden Eagles had their way in the final two games of the weekend series after losing a Friday doubleheader, riding another stellar pitching performance from Josh Trentadue to a 5-1 victory in the opener and then winning 6-5 on Greyson Shafer's solo homer in the 10th inning of the nightcap.

Trentadue (7-2) struck out 10 and worked around nine hits in a complete-game effort. Colby Carter smacked a solo homer, Junior Garcia had a pair of run-scoring singles and Eliot Jones added an RBI single for CSI.

The Golden Eagles (28-16 overall, 12-16 SWAC) lost a ninth-inning in the second game, but Shafer connected for a leadoff homer in the 10th to make the difference.

Dax Newman (2-0) pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for the win. Cole Rollins singled, doubled and scored two runs to pace CSI’s offense.

The Bruins dropped to 23-13, 20-8.

The Golden Eagles will be off until their final series of the season on May 5-6, a four-game set at Colorado Northwestern Community College. A home series scheduled for next weekend against Community Christian College has been canceled.

Softball: CSI loses 2 games against SLCC

Despite two more homers from Gracie Tentinger, the CSI softball team dropped a pair of 8-7 decisions at No. 12 Salt Lake on Saturday.

The SWAC-leading Bruins won on a walk-off single in the eighth inning in the completion of a game suspended in the second inning on Friday, then scored eight unanswered runs to beat the Golden Eagles (32-16, 20-11) for the fifth time in seven meetings this season.

The second game of a scheduled Saturday doubleheader was canceled.

Tentinger hit a grand slam in the second inning of the suspended game and added a two-run homer to highlight a four-run opening inning in Saturday’s game. She homered four times in the series, giving her 29 for the season, one shy of SLCC’s Lyndsey Madrigal for the NJCAA lead.

Madrigal homered in the third inning of Saturday’s game to help the Bruins (34-8, 27-4) overcome an early deficit.

CSI takes a break from conference play on Tuesday, hosting Treasure Valley Community College of Oregon for a doubleheader at First Federal Field. Games are scheduled for noon and 2 p.m. Utah State University Eastern visits next weekend for a four-game SWAC series, beginning Friday afternoon.