KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs are best on the golf course. Again.

The Kimberly boys and girls won 3A district championships on Friday at Clear Springs Country Club in Buhl, setting the stage for a run at defending their state titles later this month in Blackfoot.

A big contributor on the boys’ team is Toby Heider. He claimed his third district championship after shooting a 2-under 70.

“He is phenomenal, and I thought he was pretty impressive last season,” Kimberly head coach Brittanie Toone told the Times-News this week. “But this year he has impressed me even more.”

She added, "And has a good work ethic, and he loves the game and puts in the time.”

That practice is paying off.

Last season, Heider helped the boys team capture its first 3A state crownwhile securing a first-place individual finish after shooting a 71 in both rounds.

The Bulldogs' only other state title in golf was a 2A championship in 1998, according to the Idaho High School Activities Association.

“I have played golf since I was 3 years old, and my dream has always been to be a state champion," Heider told the Times-News. "And to be able to pull it off last year was a dream come true."

It can be a tall order entering a new season following a state championship, with heightened expectations and new pressures. But Heider found motivation instead of stress.

“I feel like there were higher expectations this year than last, especially to repeat, but I’m feeling more confident than I ever have,” he said. “I’ve posted four rounds under par this year, and I’m playing the best golf I’ve ever played, really.”

Heider turned in an especially crisp round last month at Twin Falls Golf Club, shooting 5-under 63 to capture a first-place finish. He followed that with a 72 and 70, also to win first, in the final two tournaments before districts.

Why does he like golf?

“I have always been an individual type of person and golf is about as individual as it can get,” he said while wearing a plain white hat with the words ‘Trap Golf' in colored text across the front.

But Heider is a fan of his team, too. The Bulldogs have consistently shot below the rounds of 325 and 324 from last year's state tourney. The last few tournament scores: 314, 323, 307 and 314.

“One of my favorite parts is our team, we consistently shoot below 325 as a team,” he said. “Which is pretty good.”

Heider, meanwhile, is confident with the knowledge he has gained and appreciates the growth in his game as he prepares to finish his senior season.

“One thing I’ve improved at is my mental game,” he said. “Now when I make a bogey, I can say to myself, 'OK, that's nothing,' and go and birdie the next set."

He added, “As of two years ago, if I bogey a hole, my mind started to shut down and I started to freak out because I lost a stroke.”

Heider’s ultimate goal is playing pro. First, he plans on completing a mission for his church upon graduating before looking into playing collegiate golf.

On the girls’ side, Ellie Stastny is the individual district champion after shooting an 87.

But her success hasn’t been earned alone. She has a unique motivator who has helped her throughout the years.

Her twin sister Alli.

And the two have been leading the way for the Bulldogs this season.

“It’s awesome,” Alli told the Times-News, but before she fully finished talking, Ellie added, “It’s really nice to have a twin because we're really …”

“Competitive,” they said in unison.

“It really helps build up our game,” Ellie continued. “And we really like to try and beat each other, in all things.”

The duo remembers competing on the greens since the age of 7, where they began to look for ways to out-do the other and grow.

But that growth also comes with sharing knowledge with each other.

“We usually help each other if we are stuck trying to figure something out that’s not going right,” Ellie said.

The twins stepped up big last season as Kimberly won its first-ever 3A team title, with Ellie placing fourth individually and Alli finishing eighth.

“The first day at state, it wasn’t my best,” Alli said. “But the next day was a lot better. We have been really lucky to have a lot of great girls on the team. And build friendships.”

Ellie added, “I was really excited how we ended up, and proud of how we placed and the team as well.”

This season started off a bit differently. Ellie and Alli were the only returning golfers from the titleteam, and the weather didn’t help.

“Our season has been shorter because of bad weather,” Alli said.

Ellie added, “Our first three or four tournaments were canceled, and we weren’t able to play much. We were stuck inside on simulators or putting.”

When weather permitted, though, the twins jumped out to a quick start and consistently grabbed top individual finishes.

“At muni, you shot an 83 and I got an 86,” Alli said. That was good for first and second place, respectively.

“We are always really close and often go back and forth,” Ellie added. “It definitely drives us to want to do better.”

The following week at the Snake River Invitational in Blackfoot, they tied for first place by shooting 85. Ellie officially finished first based on her scorecard.

They tied again the following week in the top four after shooting 92.

"During tournaments, we don’t always golf with each other," Alli said. "And it's crazy how we always tie.”

Their self-motivation is easily noticed.

“They are very dedicated,” Toone said. “They will go play on the weekends on their own time and stay late at practice, even though I tell them, ‘Hey, you guys are good to go home.’”

The sisters are in their junior year at Kimberly.