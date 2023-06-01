If you go WHAT: Jerome Horse Racing Association summer races WHEN: Sunday and June 18, 1 p.m. Gates open at noon. WHERE: Jerome County Fairgrounds ADMISSION: Free

Jarrett Mills awakes in darkness at 4:30 a.m., rolls out of bed and trudges toward the stables.

He establishes this daily routine as a horse trainer with more than 20 years of experience in Jerome.

Mills leads his horses along a stretch of track for a walk, leaves for work as a sales representative and continues the duties when he returns.

A year-long process for a few minutes of horse racing.

Mills, along with dozens of local and regional trainers and jockeys seek the payoff of a year’s work during Sunday’s races at 1 p.m. at the Jerome County Fairgrounds. The Jerome Horse Racing Association will also host races on June 18.

Mills said the process of preparing a horse to race starts in September. The horses begin in a stock saddle and progress to a gallop saddle. The horses must be broken to compete and the foals are easily spooked. Poor weather and winds in the winter don’t even deter Mills.

“Once you kinda get it in your blood, it’s kinda hard to get it out of there,” Mills told the Times-News. “I blame my father.”

Mills started training chariot horses with his father and eventually worked toward summer horses.

“Nowadays everything has gotten so expensive,” he said. “The odds of making money are pretty slim but when you get a good one, it’s addicting. It’s kinda like the thrill, the chase type deal.”

Mills will seek to win on Sunday with three horses, one in each futurity trial.

Jockeys from Idaho and throughout the Pacific Northwest will join Mills in the 11-race festivities. Rod Thomas, the association’s president, said the horses will arrive from a radius of a few hundred miles.

A few years ago, Thomas said days like Sunday were in danger. The previous group of volunteers retired. So, who would save the organization?

Thomas and a group of about 10 or 15 horse enthusiasts joined forces to continue the tradition as board members and supporters. Everyone works full-time jobs but unite at the fairgrounds with a shared passion for horses and racing.

“Horse racing isn’t necessarily my thing,” Thomas told the Times-News. “My wife likes it, but I agreed to help because my primary function is writing checks and being a bean counter. I’m a businessman, first and foremost.”

Mills and the team navigate an assortment of obstacles — including a makeshift home at the Jerome County Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds’ grandstands are under construction after the building was recently condemned, Mills said.

“The county owns this facility,” Thomas said. “They have been very supportive of the horseman activities. In the first part of August, they are gonna be putting on a rodeo. They hope to have their stands done by then. The county commissioners and the fair board have been supportive of keeping this going.”

Sunday’s races are free admission but items from food trucks and beer will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the races. Oh, there’s gambling, too.

While Idaho law prohibits traditional sports betting at the track, Thomas said parimutuel gambling will be an option. Folks bet against one another in this format.

“The more money that is spent on the horse, obviously, the lower its odds,” Thomas said. “If nobody bets on it, it’s gonna have very high odds.”

For more information, go online to the Jerome Horse Racing Association’s Facebook page.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.