Two summers ago, Luke Dalton and Lucas Cruz traveled together to the National High School Finals Rodeo.

That same arrangement just might work again this year.

With three weeks to go before the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals in Pocatello, Richfield’s Dalton and Rupert’s Cruz are sitting atop their respective district standings in tie-down roping and building momentum in their bids to reach nationals for the second time.

The two cowboys like the idea of a July road trip to Wyoming, of course. But, first things first.

“Nationals is kind of the end goal, but I really don’t like to think that far ahead,” Cruz told the Times-News this week. “I’m more about tackling the task in front of me.”

He added, “I just need to keep roping calves like I have been.”

Dalton is putting in the work, too. He’s made it a habit to rope daily with his older brothers, Seth and Waid, the 2020 Idaho prep champion who placed fifth at nationals that year, and credits his parents, Barry and Dodi, for helping him overcome mental hurdles while coming back from a knee injury that cost him his junior season.

“It’s actually, like, going super-good now — but it started out super-bad. It was a big struggle,” Dalton told the Times-News this week. “I just had to keep working at it.”

He added, “I’ve got my older brothers here and I get to rope every day with them. They’re always seeing things and helping me. I can ask them anything and they have the answers. And then my parents are there for me for everything else. So, I’ve got both the mental and physical support.”

Last weekend, Dalton was one of two multi-event winners at the District 5 rodeo in Shoshone, taking both days of calf roping and partnering with fellow Richfield cowboy Racin Allen to win the first round of team roping. Wilder’s Bailey Robinson also won three events, both days of goat tying and one round of pole bending.

Meanwhile, Cruz was one of three double winners last weekend in District 6 at Burley, claiming one round of tie-down roping and one go of team roping with Middleton’s Sam Kofoed. Rupert’s Teely Bott (goat tying and breakaway roping) and Albion’s Samantha Mai (barrel racing and pole bending) also won two events.

Cruz has won half of the district’s eight rounds of calf roping this spring to move into a slight lead over Kimberly’s Joe Zebarth. His 10.06-second run to win last weekend was the fastest of the season.

He hasn’t done it alone, though. Starlight, the same horse that once carried him to a state junior high school title, remains up the task — even at 23 years old.

“Me and that mare, I ride her every day and I trust her to do her job – 100%,” said Cruz, who finished third at state as a sophomore to qualify for nationals but missed out by a single place last year. “Without a good horse in the calf roping, obviously, you aren’t going to have good runs.”

Then there’s his dad, Nacho, a former pro roper who taught him the skills of the sport.

“He’s been my idol,” said Cruz, who has signed to rodeo next season at New Mexico State University. “He’s got me where I am.”

With his family also playing a supporting role, Dalton has been equally as good. He clocked his second spring run under 10 seconds last weekend, 9.68, to win the first round and came back with an 11.40-second showing to top the second go.

“My horse (Ruby) was amazing,” said Dalton, who has won five times in eight spring events to build a 20-point lead over Allen with only this weekend’s rodeo in Jerome remaining before the May 19-20 district finals in Glenns Ferry.

District 6 competes again in Burley this weekend.

And there’s one more competition coming up in the next few days for Dalton and Cruz. But not in the rodeo arena.

“We’re playing golf this weekend,” Dalton said.

“The last time he and I wanted to play, they closed the actual golf course, because they were sanding the greens, and so we had to just go to the driving range,” Cruz said. “But we found time now to go again.”

Who’s better?

“We’ve never actually had a competition,” Dalton said. “We’ve just been to the driving range and played mini golf.”

He chuckled and added, “We’ll find out this weekend.”

Bulls, broncs & barrels

Wyoming saddle bronc rider Tanner Butner, a three-time Idaho prep champion (2013-15) who made his Wrangler National Finals Rodeo debut last season, won the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo in Oklahoma last weekend. Butner cashed $3,804 for his winning 90-point ride, pushing his season winnings to $47,442 — good for seventh in the world standings. He’s three spots behind Challis cowboy Kade Bruno

, who is a few bucks shy of $60,000, the most of any Gem State contestant so far this season.

South Dakota cowboy

Jestyn Woodward

picked up his fourth win of the season last week at Gozzer Ranch Extreme Bulls in Harrison, on the eastern shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene in Kootenai County. Woodward pocketed $5,048 for an 88-point showing on a bull named McClintock from Aces Wild Pro Rodeo to solidify his fifth-place spot in the world standings.