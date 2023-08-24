DECLO —Numbers don't mean much to Declo's football squad.

Just ask coach Josh Stewart, quarterback Will Garrard or wide receiver Gavin Rasmussen. Varsity roster of 16. No problem.

The Hornets, longtime rulers of the two-team 2A Canyon Conference, want the next step. They aren't talking about just a playoff appearance. They boast many of those, five straight and two state titles in the past decade (2013 and 2014).

But, since then? It has become an annual occurrence for Declo to win the conference, secure a playoff spot and bounce before the final.

📍Declo High School. Last stop of the day. (This is not their full team) #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/kZem7McPyS — Adam Engel (@AdamEngel9) August 10, 2023

This season, with nine of 11 returning staters, the Hornets are title-focused to emerge, once again from a conference that will see Wendell depart in 2024.

"We were a young team last year and we’re excited to have that leadership back," Stewart told the Times-News. "Because of that, we’ve kinda been able to hit the ground running and we’re happy with where we’re at right now.”

The limited roster results in many Hornets playing both sides of the ball. Not many breaks for the Hornets.

No special treatment for Garrard, the squad’s three-year starting quarterback. He will lead his team down the field and immediately return as a middle linebacker.

“We will be the hardest working ones out there and always try to execute our best,” Rasmussen, an all-state wide receiver, told the Times-News.

Rasmussen said the team will utilize a newly-installed Wing T package to balance the pass and run with the Hornets’ limited personnel. Stewart said Renan Loper, Cal Silcock and Ben Gerratt return to the line. Noah Elton will return as a starting cornerback, while many 2022 junior varsity guys earned a varsity promotion — including Keston Koyle, Max Snedaker and Joey Garrard.

"We have to be in better physical shape than we were but I think we can build a better team experience that way," Will Garrard told the Times-News. "I’m excited. I think we got the right people here.”

Declo's quest to a potential state final includes an intentionally loaded schedule with three of last year's semifinalists — Aberdeen, Firth and West Side.

The Hornets went 0-3 against those teams in its 4-4 2022 regular season before a 31-10 loss to West Side in the quarterfinals.

"We play all those same teams and we know that in order to get where we want to get to, we gotta play and beat those teams," Stewart said.

Will 2023 be different?

"I feel good about where we’re at," Stewart said. "I think we’ve made the strides we need to make and, hopefully, we take that step forward this year.”

DECLO HORNETS (2A) Head coach: Josh Stewart 2022: 4-5 overall, 1-0 conference Key players: Will Garrard, sr., quarterback/middle linebacker; Gavin Rasmussen, jr., wide receiver/linebacker; Renan Loper, jr., lineman; Noah Elton, sr., cornerback; Cal Silcock, sr., lineman; Ben Gerratt, sr., lineman; Schedule (Home games in bold) Aug. 25 — vs. Nampa Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — vs. Aberdeen, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — at Buhl, 7 p.m.

at Buhl, 7 p.m. Sept. 15 — at Firth, 7 p.m.

at Firth, 7 p.m. Sept. 22 — vs. Gooding, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — at Marsh Valley, 7 p.m.

at Marsh Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 6 — at West Side, 7 p.m.

at West Side, 7 p.m. Oct. 13 — at Filer, 7 p.m.

at Filer, 7 p.m. Oct. 20 — vs. Wendell, 7 p.m.

