Stetson Jorgensen is, undoubtedly, one of Idaho’s top cowboys.

Not only has Jorgensen made it to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in four straight years, he’s seriously challenged for a gold buckle on three of those trips to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

And, last year, Jorgensen surpassed $200,000 in single-season winnings for the first time while notching the third top-10 finish of his career in steer wrestling.

That’s the thing. He’s doing it all as a bulldogger, and not on the back of a big, snorting bull.

“When I was growing up, I always wanted to be a bull rider,” Jorgensen told the Times-News the other day.

He chuckled and added, “I wasn’t big like now. I was just like a toothpick.”

It wasn’t that he didn’t try wrestling steers, either. Jorgensen gave it a go in high school, but injuries followed him. First, Jorgensen cracked his femur and then his wrist as a sophomore. When Jorgensen finally recovered and returned to the arena … he broke his wrist again.

“I thought, ‘Well, heck, I’m gonna quit this sport! I’m always getting hurt,” he recalled.

Instead, Jorgensen opted for riding bulls, which, ironically, seemed a safer route to rodeo stardom — and he even won the Idaho prep championship in 2011 before going off to Central Wyoming College.

Don't miss watching tomorrow's stars today on Idaho high school rodeo circuit The Idaho High School Rodeo Association will soon kick back into action with weekend events scheduled through mid-May across the Magic Valley. Here's just one reason to go watch.

It was there that he began throwing steers again in practice and a buddy helped talk him into bulldogging during the spring of his freshman year with the Rustlers. He ended up winning four of the Central Rocky Mountain’s five events to earn the region championship and a trip to the college finals.

“That’s when I grew, too — I got wide,” Jorgensen said.

By the time he turned pro in 2015, Jorgensen looked every bit the part of the steer wrestler and, now 29, Jorgensen checks in at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, according to the PRCA.

He’s been throwing his weight around, too.

After a couple of uneventful early years on the pro tour, Jorgensen made his first NFR appearance in 2019, placed in four rounds and finished third in the world with $197,246.

The next year was even better. The cowboy from Blackfoot ended up second with $198,831 after placing five times and finishing second in the average at the national finals.

Last year, Jorgensen sat atop the world standings heading into pro rodeo’s 10-day Super Bowl and maintained that edge until the final round. But Jorgensen stumbled on his last go and settled for a sixth-place finish while pocketing a career-high $235,288.

He’s eager to get back to Las Vegas.

“That feeling, just the adrenaline itself. I can’t really put it into words,” said Jorgensen, who also finished 12th in 2021. “You get that feeling like, ‘Dang, (winning a world title) is a real possibility. This is what you’ve dreamed of. There’s just a couple more steers.’”

Idaho hasn’t won a gold buckle since 1984, when Caldwell’s Dee Pickett walked away with the team roping and all-around titles.

Pickett, a former Boise State quarterback who chose rodeo over football, is one of the most prolific cowboys in Idaho history. He won rookie of the year honors in 1978, qualified for 20 national finals and was inducted into the PRCA Hall of Fame in 2003.

Who will win Idaho's next gold buckle? It hasn't happened since 1984. It's been nearly 40 years since Dee Pickett won a gold buckle, the last Idaho cowboy to claim a world championship in pro rodeo. Who will be next?

Only eight Idaho cowboys have won world titles. Before Pickett, Boise’s Dean Oliver had been the last to do it, in tie-down roping in 1969.

In the quest for his fifth straight December trip to Sin City, Jorgensen has cashed $15,089 so far — including $10,000 at RodeoHouston, where he won both his Super Series round and the semifinals before finishing ninth in the championship round.

While he’s broken the barrier a few too many times this year, Jorgensen said he feels sharp and that his “horse is working great.” He’s scheduled to compete in Saturday night’s performance at the High Desert Stampede in Oregon, the opener of the PRCA Columbia River Circuit.

“June and July is where the big money is,” said Jorgensen, looking ahead. “That’s what will get you to the finals.”

This steer wrestling thing has worked out, hasn’t it?

“Yes, for sure,” he said with a laugh. “I like throwin’ them better — instead of me getting thrown.”

Bulls, broncs & barrels

The College of Southern Idaho is back at it this weekend following the lone pause in the Rocky Mountain Region spring schedule. The Golden Eagles are second in the men’s team standings, just 30 points behind Utah Valley University, and the third in the women’s standings, 205 points behind Colorado Mesa University for the region’s second bid to June’s College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. The final two spring rodeos are at Colorado Mesa and at Utah Valley (April 14-15).

is back at it this weekend following the lone pause in the Rocky Mountain Region spring schedule. The Golden Eagles are second in the men’s team standings, just 30 points behind Utah Valley University, and the third in the women’s standings, 205 points behind Colorado Mesa University for the region’s second bid to June’s College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. The final two spring rodeos are at Colorado Mesa and at Utah Valley (April 14-15). The wait for Idaho High School Rodeo Association spring season is over — at least in one of the two Magic Valley districts. The District 6 opener is Friday and Saturday in Filer. District 5 resumes at Jerome on April 14-15.

spring season is over — at least in one of the two Magic Valley districts. The District 6 opener is Friday and Saturday in Filer. District 5 resumes at Jerome on April 14-15. Up for a long drive? The Columbia River Circuit’s second rodeo is the one-night-only Gozzer Ranch Extreme Bulls in Harrison, on the eastern shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene in Kootenai County, on Wednesday, May 3. The circuit includes summer stops at the Daniel Dopps Memorial Ram PRCA Rodeo in Mountain Home (June 23-24) and the Jerome County Fair & Rodeo (Aug. 7-9).