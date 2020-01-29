{{featured_button_text}}

DENVER — Three Magic Valley climbers participated in the USA Climbing Divisional Championships on Jan. 18 and 19 in Denver.

Theo Kapelaris, Naomi Clysdale and Sophia Long, all climbing for Gemstone Climbing Center in Twin Falls,  climbed in the Mountain West Division, which includes Idaho, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Utah. 

Kapelaris, 14, placed 16th overall in his age group. Clysdale, 9, placed 16th in hers, and Long, 10, earned eighth place.

All three climbers qualified for the divisional through a regional competition in December. Gemstone sent 12 of its competitors to regionals.

Competitive climbing is a growing sport, and it will be included in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. It is divided into three events: Bouldering (no rope, steep walls less than 20 feet), lead or sport climbing (40-60 feet walls) and speed climbing.

