DENVER — Three Magic Valley climbers participated in the USA Climbing Divisional Championships on Jan. 18 and 19 in Denver.
Theo Kapelaris, Naomi Clysdale and Sophia Long, all climbing for Gemstone Climbing Center in Twin Falls, climbed in the Mountain West Division, which includes Idaho, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Utah.
Kapelaris, 14, placed 16th overall in his age group. Clysdale, 9, placed 16th in hers, and Long, 10, earned eighth place.
You have free articles remaining.
All three climbers qualified for the divisional through a regional competition in December. Gemstone sent 12 of its competitors to regionals.
Competitive climbing is a growing sport, and it will be included in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. It is divided into three events: Bouldering (no rope, steep walls less than 20 feet), lead or sport climbing (40-60 feet walls) and speed climbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.