KIMBERLY — Don’t smack-talk teammates and try your best to not let a ball touch the floor.

Those are two of the ultimate rules within the Kimberly High School volleyball program, seeking a second straight 3A state title despite losing four seniors, including three all-state honorees to graduation.

But don’t mistake this 2023 team as a wanna-be replication of the 2022 squad.

“I’m moving players into other positions and just develop them there,” Bulldogs coach Melissa Edwards told the Times-News. “This a separate team with different personnel so I’m just working with what we have with this team to make this team the best.”

But the goal doesn’t change. The group, with four seniors in leadership positions, will strive for the same result as a season ago.

All-state setter and right side hitter Kadrian Klinger, along with middle hitters Ani Bruning and Macy Dille, will anchor the team's senior lineup. Mallory Kelsey, an all-conference outside hitter, also returns.

“We’re looking really good," Klinger told the Times-News. "We have some things that we know we want to work on after watching this jamboree. I think we’re getting really good at playing together as a team. We have a lot of new players. It’s been good.”

The Bulldogs' 2022 state title concluded an undefeated season.

Klinger said the team continues to become one with team bonding activities, including meals from Chick-fil-A and Panda Express.

“They are an actual team,” Edwards said of the senior leadership. “They function as a team, not separate.”

The Bulldogs begin their title defense Wednesday with a visit from Snake River in a rematch of the 2022 quarterfinals. The schedule includes two tournaments, the Peg Peterson Invitational at Highland High School and the Twin Falls High School Tournament.

“They are fun,” Edwards said of her team. “They joke with a term that is from their seventh grade, that it is ‘focus fun.’ They love the game. They have a passion for the game, but they have fun playing it and that is what you want to have joy in the game.”

Kimberly volleyball schedule Home matches in bold Wednesday — vs Snake River, 4:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday — @ Peg Peterson Tournament, Highland Aug. 30 — Tri-match with Highland/Century @ Wood River, 5 p.m. Sept. 5 — @ Gooding, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7 — @ Snake River High School, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12 — vs Buhl, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14 — @ Filer, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15-16 — @ Twin Falls High School Varsity Tournament Sept. 18 — @ Declo, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — vs Gooding, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26 — vs Declo, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 — Quad with Buhl, Parma, and Homedale, 11 a.m. Oct. 3 @ Buhl, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5 — vs Minico, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 — vs Filer High School (Senior Night), 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 17-18 — Districts Oct. 21 – Play-in game Oct. 27-28 — 3A state tournament @ Lake City High School, Coeur d'Alene

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

PHOTOS: Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other Kimberly Jamboree pits regional volleyball teams against each other