It didn’t take long for the University of Idaho to find its next men’s basketball head coach.

Alex Pribble, the associate head coach at Seattle University for the past four seasons following a four-year run as a head coach at the NCAA Division II level, was named the Vandals’ bench boss on Thursday, 2 ½ weeks after Zac Claus was fired after a last-place finish in the Big Sky Conference.

Pribble will be introduced Monday during a 3 p.m. news conference to be streamed live on ESPN+.

In a school-issued news release, Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik described Pribble as a “proven program-builder” who emerged as “the right person to lead our program into the future.”

At Seattle, Pribble helped guide the Redhawks to back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since the 1960s, including the program’s first Western Athletic Conference regular-season championship.

“We are committed to elevating all of our programs at the University of Idaho,” Gawlik said in the release. “Alex’s ability to build relationships with our student-athletes, recruits, the Pacific Northwest basketball community, as well as our Vandal alumni and community members, will make a tremendous impact not only in the immediate future, but for sustained long-term success.”

In Moscow, Pribble will take over a Vandals program that finished 28-88 in four seasons under Claus.

“We are focused on developing a championship culture, with young men who will achieve excellence on the court, in the classroom, and as leaders in the community,” Pribble said in the release. “We hope that the Vandal fans will be excited about the brand of basketball being played in the ICCU. You will see a fast pace, a physical defense, and intensity on both ends of the court.”

Before going to Seattle, Pribble, 37, led Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington, to four straight winning seasons and two trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament, including a run to the program’s first Sweet 16.