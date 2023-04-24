TWIN FALLS — Five sophomores from the College of Southern Idaho volleyball program are going to the next level.

Two of them are going to the highest level.

Defensive specialist/libero Miyu Tsurumaki and outside hitter Mackenna Thayne pledged to join NCAA Division I programs during a joint signing session on Monday on the CSI campus. The other three players are making the move to the NCAA Division II ranks.

“Thank you, guys, for the two years that you dedicated here. You guys might not realize it, but you made a huge impact on what we are going to be able to do moving forward,” CSI head coach Jim Cartisser said during the signing. “So, we are very excited for you guys to move on to your next chapter.”

Tsurumaki is headed to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, which competes in Conference USA.

Tsurumaki earned Defensive Player of the Year honors last season in the Scenic West Athletic Conference following an impressive finish. She recorded 205 digs on the season, averaging 3.60 per set, and finished her career ranked fourth in program history with 885 digs. Also, Tsurumaki only had 17 reception errors in 302 attempts.

She thanked the CSI program for helping her develop her skils and credited strong teamwork for helping her reach the Division level.

“CSI is a good environment. In high school, I didn’t have the best opportunity to play,” Tsurumaki told the Times-News. “I didn’t get many tips but here, when I made a mistake or did something wrong, my teammates would give me tips.”

She added, “The CSI program really helped, and I’m ready to take the next step.”

Thayne, who plays on the right side, signed with Eastern Washington University of the Big Sky Conference, where she'll compete against Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Weber State and other regional programs.

A Pocatello native, Thayne made her decision after visiting the Cheney school and being drawn to the team’s personality.

“It was the closest option I had to home," she said during the signing. “When I met the team, they were so outgoing and happy. It was the environment that I loved.”

The three Division II signees were:

Outside hitter Heavenly Campbell will return home to play with Chaminade University in Honolulu, a member of the Pacific West Conference.

Setter Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai will play for Quincy University in Illinois of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Outside hitter Yale Spoja, from Boise, will go East to join Pennsylvania Western University, Clarion, of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.