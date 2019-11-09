MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Senior quarterback Dalton Sneed came off the bench and threw for 241 yards and a touchdown to push the Montana Grizzlies past the Idaho Vandals 42-17 Saturday.
Sophomore Marcus Knight added three short touchdown runs as Montana once again rallied and improved to 8-2 overall, 5-1 in the Big Sky Conference.
Sneed, out since an ankle injury suffered at Sacramento State on Oct. 19, relieved starter Cam Humphrey in the second quarter with Idaho ahead 10-0. He led two touchdown drives in both the second and third quarters as the Grizzlies took command.
Sneed’s 44-yard strike to Samori Toure put Montana, ranked No. 8 in the STATS FCS poll, up 14-10 with 1:20 left in the first half. Toure had nine catches for 129 yards.
Freshman running back Nick Ostmo ran for 62 yards and the first two touchdowns of his college career for the Grizzlies.
Knight, who fumbled at the Idaho 5-yard line in the first quarter, sandwiched two short scoring runs around a touchdown pass by Idaho’s Mason Petrino in the second half. The latter put Montana up 35-17 with 10:09 left in the game.
Petrino threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns for the Vandals (4-6, 2-4 in the Big Sky), but lost two fumbles and was intercepted twice in the second half. He also ran for 43 yards.
Petrino’s 12-yard strike to Connor Whitney put Idaho up 10-0 at 11:04 of the second quarter. Montana saw its first three possessions end in turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by Humphrey.
Humphrey returned to lead a fourth-quarter drive capped by Knight’s third TD of the day and 17th on the season, making it 42-17 with 4:39 left.
THE TAKEAWAYIdaho: The Vandals took advantage of some early turnovers to build a 10-0 lead, but fell behind by halftime and became turnover-prone from there.
Montana: The Grizzlies got off to another slow start but rallied behind the return of quarterback Dalton Sneed, who’d missed the last two games.
UP NEXT
Idaho: The Vandals return home to play another Big Sky power, Sacramento State, on Saturday.
Montana: The Grizzlies stay home for a critical Big Sky showdown with No. 3 Weber State Saturday.
Barriere, E. Washington roll past Idaho State 48-5
POCATELLO (AP) — Eric Barriere threw three touchdown passes and Eastern Washington came alive in the third quarter with a pair of 80-yard touchdowns to roll to a 48-5 win over Idaho State on Saturday.
After a sluggish first half when the Eagles had to settle for three field goals and a touchdown on a fake field goal in four trips into the red zone, they flipped the script by staying out of the red zone.
Antoine Custer started the rout for the Eagles (5-5, 4-2 Big Sky Conference), with an 89-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career, on the second snap of the second half. On the first snap after the Bengals kicked a field goal to make it 27-5, Barriere found Johnny Edwards for an 80-yard catch-and-run, the longest passing play of their career for both Eagles.
The last two scores were Barriere passes to Andrew Boston covering 21 and 59 yards.
Barriere finished 23 of 38 for 406 yards with Boston getting 147 yards on 10 catches, both career bests, and Edwards 107 on four. With Custer getting his 10th career century game, with 145 yards, Eastern Washington finished with 737 yards, their third game over 700 yards this season. It was the seventh 700-yard game in EWU history.
Idaho State (3-7, 2-4) had 416 yards but Matt Struck threw three interceptions, two picks by Calin Criner, to lose to EWU for the 11th straight time.
