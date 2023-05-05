The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is Saturday at Churchill Downs, where more than 150,000 people are expected to pack the grandstands for the $3 million race that serves as the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Millions more will watch NBC’s 7 1/2-hour live programming from countries all over the world, plus the 1 1/4-mile race will be livestreamed on Peacock. Post time is scheduled for 4:57 p.m. MDT.

For the last three years, I’ve worked on my Kentucky Derby column with a real peach in the industry named Calvin Carter, a bloodstock agent and blogger who has a knack for selecting longshots on the Triple Crown trail, as well as other big races.

Last year, Carter went with Rich Strike as his top pick in the Derby and the horse paid a whopping $163.60 for a $2 win ticket.

Rich Strike was the second-longest odds horse to ever win the Derby, after only Donerail, who won at 90/1 odds in 1913.

Another long shot Carter profiled at auction as a yearling was Country House, who won the 2019 Derby via the disqualification of Maximum Security. Country House returned a hefty $132.40 to win, making him the third longest-odds payoff in Derby history.

His other successful picks of yearlings at auction include Good Magic, who finished second in the 2018 Derby, and Mr. Big News, who finished third in the 2020 Derby. He also had Max Player, who finished third in the 2020 Belmont Stakes.

In addition to being a top handicapper, Carter is an ancestral herd pedigree expert and owner of Classic Champion Thoroughbreds LLC, a bloodstock consulting firm that takes some of the guesswork out of buying and breeding Thoroughbreds.

He’s also the creator of Classic Champion Thoroughbred Profile software, a powerful analytical tool that evaluates the classic potential of Thoroughbreds at auction, in breeding selections, and for handicapping.

Carter specializes in young horses and can spot any hidden potential. And, his trademark phrase, “From Foal To Finish Line,” aptly describes how his Classic Champion Thoroughbred Profile software helps him to analyze the potential of horses from birth to racing and the breeding shed.

“When I look at Thoroughbreds and study their pedigree, be they yearlings at auction, runners on the racetrack, or even a hypothetical mating between a stallion and a mare, I see beautiful, unique animals with potential,” he told me.

“Pedigree is key to 2-3-year olds when it comes to racing careers. If the horse has the pedigree, it will win if it lives up to its breeding. I don’t see pedigree the way most bloodstock agents do. I typically look at more than three generations, sometimes up to seven.”

The man surely knows his onions and when Derby time comes around, I always check with Carter.

Let’s go to the charts to see his analysis of the 2023 Derby.

The first chart shows the Classic Champion Thoroughbred Profile of the top 20 horses. The profile gives a numerical score and a letter grade to each horse indicating its potential.

Shortly after the creation of the profile in 2014, Carter discovered that horses with low grades were stepping up and winning Derby prep races, so he created the Behavioral Index that allows him to move horses up and down in ranking. That’s what we see in the second chart.

When analyzing a race, Carter looks at the Classic Champion Thoroughbred Profile and Behavioral Index ranking and then makes a final selection. That’s the third chart.

The top five horses in the final ranking chart for the 2023 Derby: Tapit Trice, Skinner, Forte, Mage, and Two Phils.

Three horses, Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar, were scratched on Thursday, clearing the way for Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hero and King Russell to move into the 20-horse field.

Carter’s final analysis can be found on his blog and YouTube channel. There’s more, too, on his website.

I wish everyone luck with their wagers and also a safe and uneventful trip for all.