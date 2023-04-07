Roy Sturgeon is an ex-jockey who rode in Canada for 12 years before injuries forced him to retire. He mostly rode at little-known bush tracks but he did win his first two outings and even raced a buffalo atop a quarter horse once (but lost).

“It was literally a ton of fun,” Roy told me. “It took 18 people just to load him into the gate but I couldn’t catch him. He beat me by six lengths.”

Roy’s experience with horses is unquestionable and he started racing at an early age. “When I was 6 years old, I rode my first race on one of my dad’s chuckwagons,” Roy said. “Our family bought and sold horses for a living, so that’s how I got pointed toward the racetrack. I don’t remember a time in my life where there wasn’t a horse around me.”

In addition to his professional riding career, Roy has broken quarter horses, rode jumpers, competed in team roping, and operated a training center. The man knows his onions.

After hanging up his saddle in 1992, Roy tried to make a comeback in 2008 but struggled with weight issues and abandoned his idea. But a new endeavor would come along for him and his wife Christina.

Halfway between Calgary and Edmonton, the Sturgeons run a program that teaches children about riding and many phases of the business of horse racing.

Christina is a seasoned horse person herself. She groomed horses for many years and later became a track manager; she now works alongside Roy in the daily operations at the Flying Cross Ranch. The ranch was originally owned by Roy’s parents but when Christina came into the picture, the duo took over.

“Christina puts up with my craziness and always supports me 100%,” Roy said. “I think she’d like to smack me sometimes, but the truth is I couldn’t do any of this without her.”

They started out by giving riding lessons and things just kind of snowballed from there. But the Sturgeons noticed some kids (with financially-strapped parents) weren’t coming back as frequently and missing out.

“No way we were going to see a kid get denied a day in the country atop a horse,” Roy said. “We told them to come and keep coming and don’t worry about the money.”

When other locals heard about the Sturgeons’ kindness, they wanted to help. “Riding Through Barriers” was formed in 2015 and funds lessons, clinics and camps, as well as equipment for kids who otherwise couldn’t afford to ride.

The ranch’s Junior Jockey Program teaches the basics of race riding from start to finish. The kiddos sport real silks, go through a post-parade, break from a real starting gate, and even take a winner’s circle photo.

“We have a two-stall gate, a four-stall gate, and a small training track,” Roy said. “We usually supply the horses, but some kids have their own. When you tell most people about the kids racing, they think they’re going to see a bunch of little kids dressed up in silks cantering around and getting their picture taken.

“It’s nothing like that. Folks are very surprised when they see how professional these kids are when they race. Some of these kids showed up with physical and mental challenges, but in a very short time, you could see the positive change,” he added. “They took pride in their accomplishments which gave them a feeling of worth. They bonded and felt like they belonged. It’s always very rewarding and heartening to watch.”

But the Sturgeons run a tight ship and these future jockeys don’t get a free ride. They’re responsible for feeding and grooming horses and cleaning out the stalls, so the learning experience literally begins from the ground up.

Most of the horses at the ranch are rescues and although there are a few Thoroughbreds on the farm, they’d be too fast for the kids. There are no whips permitted and a stack of rules in place for safety and respect for the animals.

I’ve known Christina and Roy for a few years and I can tell you they’re pretty humble about the great things they do. They thoroughly love their work and their passion for teaching children is obvious and sincere.

Flying Cross Ranch offers lessons for people of all riding skills, and Roy also teaches Western and English-style riding clinics, gives roping demonstrations, and even assists in purchasing horses.

The Sturgeons have several fundraising events coming up. If you’d like to help or get involved or want more information on the Flying Cross Ranch, email Roy or Christina at info@flyingcrossranch.com.