The New Zealand Judicial Control Authority issued a 10-year ban to harness trainer Phillip Burrows after he admitted to injecting a horse with 30 milliliters of vodka and then tubing her with a mixture of bicarbonate of soda, Epsom salts, brown sugar and water.

Tubing is the process of inserting a plastic tube through a horse’s nostril into its esophagus for the purpose of administering a liquid substance. It all happened on Nov. 8 at Addington Raceway in Christchurch and was captured on video surveillance by Racing Integrity Board investigators at Rakero Racing Stables.

Burrows and Matthew Anderson, a former harness star who was banned from the track, were seen bringing two horses into the tie-up area at the main stable. Twenty minutes later, Anderson is seen holding the head of Rakero Rebel while Burrows injected a substance into the horse’s neck using a hypodermic syringe. They can then be seen tubing the horse with what looked like a milkshake about four hours before the seventh race.

The dynamic duo then loaded up Rakero Rebel on a trailer to the racetrack. But, minutes later, officials blocked their exit.

Anderson was, at the time, prohibited from even being on the grounds under the Racing Industry Act after he was convicted of assault and strangulation of a woman at his home. Burrows immediately sang like a canary and admitted to injecting the horse with the alcohol “to calm her nerves” and even assisted the investigators, showing them the vodka, syringe, and tubing equipment.

There were also two one-liter bottles of vodka found in a cabinet. Rakero Rebel was scratched from the $140,000 event and taken for testing. After first attempting to explain away his actions, Burrows apologized and admitted he “made a poor decision.”

Burrows, 51, has been a trainer since 1996 and started 1,589 horses.

Jockey faces felony charges for possessing buzzer

Quarter Horse jockey Cody Roger Smith has been charged with a felony for using a buzzer in a Nov. 15 race at Will Rogers Downs in Oklahoma.

Smith was charged Jan. 24 and arrested the next day. He’s since bonded out for $2,000.

An affidavit dated Jan. 5 detailed an investigation conducted by law enforcement after Smith rode Zbars Live Wire to victory in the Speedhorse Paint and Appaloosa Futurity Stakes. Speedhorse magazine had a photographer on site to cover the race — and some of those photos revealed “a large bulge in Cody’s left gloved hand with two metal prongs protruding from the glove, which is consistent with an electronic device.”

Additional photo evidence from the track’s official photographer confirmed Smith did indeed have an electronic device.

In an interview with police, Smith said, “It’s not what it looks like,” according to the affidavit. But, Smith later admitted to “taking the buzzer with him when he left the jockeys’ room after the races,” the documents say.

Smith was immediately suspended and his Dec. 12 appeal was denied. He hasn’t ridden since.

A remarkable trifecta of octogenarian trainers

On Jan. 28 at Melton Racecourse in Australia, 82-year-old driver/trainer Bob Kuchenmeister piloted his mare Leanne Leann to a narrow victory in the Western Ford Trot.

Remarkably, the two other horses in a photo finish were Icicle, trained by 84-year-old Geoff Senior, and Gaelic Lad, conditioned by 80-year-old Terry Young.

That trifecta of octogenarians have an unbelievable 246 years of combined training experience.

“It’s pretty amazing, isn’t it,” Kuchenmeister said after being told he had won the race. “I don’t think there’s many of us left who can say they’ve done that (trained and drove a winner at 82), not when you get to my age.”

Kuchenmeister says his passion for horses has kept him young and in the game.

“But when you’re 82, you don’t bounce around like you did when you were 42,” he said.

Another beautiful contrast of the ages occurred earlier in the evening, when 17-year-old Abby Sanderson scored the biggest win of her career while guiding Catalpa Rescue to a $101 upset victory in the $100,000 Caduceus Classic.

There’s no doubt that whether you’re 17 or 82, it’s always nice to boot home a winner.