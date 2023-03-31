I’ve sure seen, and even come up with, some wild and crazy systems in my eternal quest of nailing down a winner.

Years ago, I probably wouldn’t want to admit I participated in such wagering strategies but now I find these “systems” to be quite funny.

The CMLO system

Early in my handicapping career, I found the morning line odds were messing me up and they probably still do. I’d routinely come up with a listed 20/1 shot for the top honors but the high odds would scare me off and I’d jump off playing him. Of course, the horse would then win by a pole at a huge number and I’d find myself looking at a losing ticket on my second choice.

So, I came up with what I thought was a great plan. I’d cut strips of electric or duct tape (while trying not to look) and place them over the morning line odds in the Daily Racing Form and the track program. I’d then handicap the race without knowing any odds.

I believe it helped a lot and even caught on with my posse at the racetrack, although racing forms covered in duct tape didn’t look so chic and stylish in the New York clubhouses. My system officially became known as CMLO (covering morning line odds) and there were several people walking around the NY racetracks in the 1980s with duct tape on their forms. They might still be to this day, courtesy of me.

The Lincoln system

In the early 1980s, before our group left for the track, we’d make sure someone had a baggie with a dozen pennies in it. Nine of the pennies would have dates from 1971 to 1979 and those dates would represent the horse numbers 1 through 9. We also included three pennies with the dates 1980, 1981 and 1982, which would cover the #10, 11, and 12 horses if there were that many in the field.

We’d adjust the number of pennies in the baggie to the number of horses running in the race, shake them up good, and take turns picking one out. You’d then be obligated to place a win wager on the horse you selected from the dated penny. The system eventually evolved to picking out 3-4 pennies and boxing those horses in an exacta or trifecta. We did cash a few tickets and had a lot of laughs. We also put some smiles on the faces of horse enthusiasts who happened to notice several grown men picking pennies out of a baggie and then wagering on those numbers.

This fine system took all the guesswork out of horse racing and instead of studying the form for hours, we had more time to drink beer. Looking back, it wasn’t the worst of systems.

The perfect odds system

I once settled on the fact that the perfect odds on a horse for me was 5/1. I felt those odds reflected that the horse had enough money wagered on it for it to be “live” in the win pool, yet you could still obtain value.

My system involved waiting until the last possible moment before post time, running up to the window, and putting $20 down to win on the horse that was closest to 5/1. When it worked out, you could make a good day’s pay and grab $120 or more. But most races have more than one horse hovering around 5/1 and with the odds always changing, this system was mostly a dud.

The happy jockey system

I once had a system where instead of handicapping, I’d try to determine which jockey looked the happiest during the post-parade and put the wad on him. It didn’t work out of course, as they all look pretty happy before the race but usually, only the winning jockey is smiling after the event.

The best-dressed trainer system

I once played an angle where I’d bet on the best-dressed trainer. My logic behind this was if the conditioner was planning on scoring with one of his entries that day, he’d want to look as good as possible for the photo in the winner’s circle. But if he’s in overalls and muddy boots, he’s probably not planning on having his picture taken today.

In theory, this was a decent system but it didn’t work out on many levels. Sometimes, all the trainers are dressed to the hilt in the feature race and you had to decipher who was going to look the best in the photo. And sometimes, trainers just change their clothes during the day.

The best-bobbed tail system

Dealing with a muddy racetrack can be tricky, and I thought I had a great system for the slop. There were always a few horses in the field with their tails tied up and I’d look for the finest-looking one.

Tying up a horse’s tail to keep it from getting caked with mud gives it a more aerodynamic shape and it also looks cool. Some trainers just tie up the tail loosely but others go to great lengths and spend hours braiding their horse’s tail and making it perfect and that’s what I was looking for. I figured the trainer was probably OCD and if he gave that much attention to his horse’s tail, he most probably put in that type of effort in his training.

Like all the above systems, I’d back into a winner once in a while but there wasn’t a lot of consistency in cashing a ticket.

The beautiful part of our game is that serious handicappers can spend hours analyzing a race and feel they have a good chance of winning. But it also might be true that a person selecting his picks from a bag full of pennies, or the sweet old lady betting on her favorite saddle cloth colors can have the same chance of cashing a ticket as anyone else.

That’s what makes this sport like no other. But, then again, there’s also a good chance that horse racing can drive you crazy in the long run.