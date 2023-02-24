Beltran de Osorio y Diez de Rivera, a Spanish aristocrat and the 18th Duke of Albuquerque, dabbled in training and breeding, and was a true horseman of sorts.

But he may be more famous for being one of the worst and most dangerous jockeys who ever rode in the Grand National.

Osorio’s story began when he was 8 years old and received film footage of the 1928 Grand National as a birthday gift. No one could foresee the painful obsession that would define the rest of his life, just from watching this one race.

To his credit, the Grand National is not your ordinary race. This wild event has taken place since 1839 at Aintree Racecourse in England, and usually includes 40 runners taking on a grueling 4-1/4-mile distance and 30 jumps. But, in 1928, 42 runners took part, making it the most crowded field ever.

“It was the most exciting thing I had ever seen,” Beltran was quoted the Racing Post. “From that moment on, I was determined to ride in the race. It was my obsession.”

He informed his parents that someday he’d ride in the big race at Aintree but they had their doubts. His mother made it clear that jockeys were usually small and short, not tall and lanky.

So, the determined kid started sleeping curled up in a ball, so as not to grow in his sleep. It didn’t work, of course, but he was still competing regularly in field hunt trials by 11.

He started riding as an amateur in Europe, mostly competing in equestrian events but by the late 1940s, he had an eye out for horses that were pointed toward the National.

Finally, at the age of 34, Osorio secured a mount on Brown Jack III in the 1952 Grand National. Unfortunately, his dream was crushed when the horse and rider went down before completing the first circuit, resulting in his brutal concussion and cracked vertebrae.

In 1963, The Duke secured a ride on Jongo in the National but the pair went down on the 21st jump.

Two years later, he rode Groomsman and the duo fell and the horse landed on top of Osorio, breaking his leg and bringing his career number of broken bones to an impressive 22 at the time. That number would increase with almost every ride.

In 1966, Osorio was back to ride L’ Empereur in the Grand National for trainer Tony Balding and the two didn’t always see eye to eye.

“He was a total kamikaze pilot and brave as a lion,” Balding once told the BBC. “But if he didn’t want to listen to you, he suddenly wouldn’t remember any English.”

Osorio wouldn’t finish that race either, as he pulled up L’ Empereur before the fourth fence from home.

In 1973, Osorio rode again, this time on a good mount named Nero. But the duo fell at the eighth fence when a stirrup strap broke.

The next year, The Duke returned to Aintree to ride Nero again but the rider was beaten up. Only three weeks earlier, he had 16 screws removed from his leg and a week before the big race, he broke his collarbone in a fall at Newbury.

If he was going to win the 1974 Grand National, he would have to do so sporting a plaster cast he had specially made in Spain for the event. As the jockeys left the weighing room, the BBC cameras focused on one particular jockey gingerly limping toward the parade ring in obvious pain.

“He doesn’t look at all fit to take part in one of the greatest steeplechases in the world,” said commentator Clive Grahm. “But yet there he is, the 55-year-old Duke of Albuquerque.”

Osorio and Nero would finish a distant eighth but it was the first time the hapless rider watched the finish from atop his horse and not from the carpet or the back of an ambulance.

A broken leg forced him to miss the 1975 Grand National but he returned in 1976 to ride Nero for the third time.

The duo hit the turf at the 18th fence and it was the jockey’s worst fall. He was in a coma for two days with yet another major concussion and also fractured a thigh bone.

At this point, one would think Osorio had endured quite enough. But, in 1977, he trotted down to London to renew his jockey license for one last shot at the National. The Jockey Club declined his license for the good of his own well-being, the safety of the horses and other riders, and even the turf course needed a break.

The Duke competed in seven Grand Nationals and broke or fractured 107 bones in his bid to fulfill his dream.

After being denied his license in England, Osorio went back to Spain and rode competitively until the age of 65. He died in 1994 of a cancer-related illness; he was 76.

It’s hard to believe The Duke basically sacrificed his body over a lifetime, mostly for a single race that he saw on film as a child. But whether you think the man was crazy, brave or stupid, you have to give this rider credit. Although he never fulfilled his dream of winning a Grand National, he was laser-focused on that one particular race and dedicated his entire riding career to winning it.