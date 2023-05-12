Few old-timers could argue that the horse racing game has changed dramatically in a relatively short time. And very few newcomers to the sport could believe what we dinosaurs actually had to go through just to get a bet in and then try to find the results.

Although it was a very comfortable time in racing with many excellent horses, there were certainly a few bumps in the road if you wanted to gamble. Here’s but a glimpse into the past and what a dedicated New York horseplayer had to endure, as well as the “perks” he received in the 1970s and 80s.

Every race was an event

In the area surrounding Ozone Park, the locals would be bustling around on race day anticipating the gates opening at Aqueduct. Some were waiting to get in and others hawking newspapers, racing forms, or selection sheets.

If you lived within a 30-mile radius, you were almost required to attend every active race day. It was just the red-blooded, New York-American patriotic thing to do and you’d feel bad if work, a family crisis, or a funeral messed up the schedule and you couldn’t go.

It was a daily event that the local community fully embraced and was like a carnival or circus that came to town five days a week. Aqueduct was a place where you noticed the same people hanging out in the same places every day for many years, probably until they died.

The young horse players of today might not be able to picture that the only available (pay) phones for a day at the track were locked up with chains just before the first race and remained unavailable until the last race was made official. This, of course, was to limit the potential for nefarious activity by illegal betting enthusiasts who wanted to share or trade direct trackside info.

Unlike today’s wagering menu, there weren’t a lot of bets on a typical day’s card. The superfecta hadn’t been invented yet and there were no pick threes, pick fours, pick 5s, and certainly no pick-six or pick-10 wagers in those days.

There were win, place, and show wagers available on every contest but the old reliable daily double was sacred and only available in the first two and last two races. There were also exacta wagers offered on every race except the second and fourth races, where a Quinella was the most exotic bet .

A few years later, the New York Racing Association went wild and offered an exacta in addition to the Quinella in those two races. And the absolute most exotic big-daddy wager of them all, the trifecta, or “triple” as we used to call it, was only offered once a day in the last race. There were no wimpy 10- or 20-cent wagers and no jackpot pools, as all bets were a minimum of $2.

In today’s world, you might have access to wagering on 20 different racetracks, and they may offer a dozen different parimutuel wagers or more on each race.

Another interesting memory: The tote board at Aqueduct only had 12 numbers, so when there were more than a dozen runners, those outside horses would be offered as a coupled entry (“the field”). If you bet the No. 12 horse, you were also entitled to the 13 and 14. I always paid “the field” some attention, as I loved the idea of getting three horses for the price of one but after many years, they always seemed overbet and hardly ever won.

The OTBs were just one cruel pee party

In the late 1970s and even well into the 80s, my local Off-Track Betting parlor in Wantagh was just plain torture. For starters, their takeout was somewhere in the 20% range compared to the actual track payoffs 20 miles away. They also didn’t have live, or even taped video of the race at that time, just the promise of a delayed call.

But even this primitive delayed race call never happened consistently and for most races, the results would just pop up on the screen several minutes after the race was over, producing a bunch of groans, cheers, and even fistfights from the very interested mob awaiting the results.

The tellers were often inept and plain New York nasty and you often felt you were at a Department of Motor Vehicles office when you hit the window. The official results were often extremely delayed and sometimes even incorrect.

It was obvious that this wagering establishment wasn’t planned by the brightest person on the planet, nor was it run by one. There wasn’t a soda, candy or coffee machine, or even a water fountain in or outside the building, and not a seat in the house.

The biggest, and only, perk at the OTB was that they put out boxes and boxes of the tiniest, crappiest pencils with no usable tips, which all the degenerates stole anyway.

But the worst part: This OTB had no bathroom. Yes, folks, the average age of the crowd in my local OTB was about 65 and these old fellows had to trot to the small and unlucky patch of woods behind the building quite frequently to unload their morning coffee. And, due to no beverages being available, plenty of folks brought coolers and enjoyed their adult beverages in the parking lot between races and also visited that same poor, stretch of woods, sometimes even forming a line to pee on “the (lone) tree.”

This all-day and all-night pee party eventually attracted the attention of the local police and they’d sometimes lay in wait and bust people for public urination, open containers, drunk driving, and even littering.

On big race days, the parking lots would overflow and cars would line the quiet suburban street as far as the eyes could see in every direction. Needless to say, the homeowners weren’t so happy with a degenerate crowd coming and going, partying and peeing right in front of their houses, and leaving beer bottles, nor were they happy with the constant police action.

Sometimes, with all the OTB madness, I just couldn’t take it anymore and I’d make my bets for the day and go home.

In the early days, I’d then either have to wait for the results from the next day’s newspaper or drive back to OTB to check. Fortunately, they eventually came up with a phone number to call for the results and even gave a 20-second stretch call of the latest race. But once in a blue moon, they’d mess that up too and provide the wrong results.

It’s surely no surprise that this OTB, evenutally, went out of business.

Like everything in life, the progress we’ve achieved in horse racing is a major tradeoff, being both a blessing and a curse. We’ve totally become desensitized and spoiled by having so many races available in a short time. The human horse-playing brain can be easily overloaded by so much action and information in a single day.

The new technology and overall progress of the game are surely amazing but there’s a big part of me that wants to go back to a time when every race was a special event.