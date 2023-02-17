In 1923, William “Doc” Carver placed an ad in a Georgia newspaper seeking an “attractive young woman who can swim and dive; likes horses; desires to travel.”

Carver was a sharpshooter who founded a traveling Wild West show with legend Buffalo Bill Cody but the two eventually parted ways. So, Carver started his own show and came up with an idea for a unique act.

His plan included having a young, nice-looking, scantily-clad woman dive off a 40-foot steel pier while atop a horse above the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The rider would jump on the horse’s back as it was trotting by and the duo would go off the end of the pier and splash into a 12-foot-deep pool below. That incredible act was slated to occur up to five times a day.

The brainstorm reportedly came to Carver when he crossed a bridge while on horseback and the structure gave way beneath him. He noticed how easily the horse dove into the water from a great height without sustaining any injuries.

Sonora Webster was born on Feb. 2, 1904, in Waycross, Georgia, and was one of six children in a working-class family. She loved horses and might’ve even been obsessed. She would often get in trouble for riding horses instead of going to school.

“To understand how I felt about horses, I want you to know, when I was only 5 years old, I tried to trade my brother for a horse,” she once was quoted.

Webster’s mom noticed Carver’s ad in the newspaper and thought the job would be a perfect fit for her 19-year-old daughter.

At first, Webster wanted no part of the horse-diving gig but after seeing the act for the first time at a state fair, she changed her mind.

“I was completely spellbound,” she said.

Within a month, Webster began working for Carver. She learned how to ride bareback and began training with shorter falls and eventually progressed to 40-foot dives.

But it was hard on the body. “After a couple of days of training, I was black and blue all over and I was so sore I could hardly move,” she said.

On May 20, 1924, Webster made her first public dive at an amusement park in North Carolina from 40 feet above the earth and the rush was incredible.

“It was a wild, free, almost primitive thrill,” she said after the jump.

The act went on to be a tremendous success and Carver took it nationwide. When he died in 1927, his son Al took over the diving troupe and Webster married him the following year. Al was able to secure a contract for the act to perform on a regular basis on the Atlantic City Steel Pier. The pier was the happening place at the time and had other famous acts such as Rex the Wonderdog (a water skiing dog) Annie Oakley and Frank Sinatra.

But, in 1931, after seven years of injury-free diving, Webster’s streak came to an end. Her horse, Red Lips, came off the pier a bit sideways and she had to adjust her balance. The distraction caused Webster to hit the water with her eyes open and the impact detached her retina. A short time later, she was blind.

Still, after a year off, Webster returned to diving, apparently not wanting anyone to feel sorry for her. She even refused help to perform her act.

Instead, Webster used a rope system to guide her from the dressing room to the pier and she made it look easy. Remarkably, Webster dove for another 11 years all over the U.S. while being blind.

This particular horse act came to a close in 1942, mostly due to animal rights groups’ concerns about the abuse of the horses, even though no equines were ever injured in all the years of the show. Other horse-diving acts came and went until the 1970s, when the shows were discontinued. An effort in 1990 to revive the shows was squashed almost immediately by animal rights groups in New Jersey.

Webster went on to learn Braille and become an advocate for the visually impaired, even working as a typist for the Lighthouse for the Blind until her retirement in 1979. She died in New Jersey in 2003, at the age of 99, after 72 years of being blind.

Webster’s incredible story can be read in her 1961 book “A Girl and Five Horses.” The story was later made into a Disney movie called “Wild Hearts Can’t be Broken.”

Her nephew, Donald French, summed up Webster’s life as a testimony to the human spirit.

“Bad things happen to people, but you can’t let them get you down,” he once told The Press of Atlantic City. “She represented courage, fearlessness and also the fun of the times. She represented Atlantic City at the height of an era.”