The 155th running of the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes will be Saturday in Elmont New York. The 1-1/2 mile marathon will highlight Preakness winner National Treasure and the 2-year-old champion colt of 2022, Forte, who didn’t get to race at the Kentucky Derby due to a foot bruise.

National TV coverage will be provided by Fox, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. MDT. Saturday’s earlier races from Belmont can be seen on “America’s Day at the Races,” airing on Fox Sports 1 and FS2.

Let’s meet the field, by post position, and pick a winner:

Tapit Shoes (20/1): He’s only won a single race from five starts and that was four races ago when he broke his maiden in December. He did produce a good second-place finish in his last outing in his first stakes attempt in the Bath House Row Stakes in April at Oaklawn, losing by a short head to Red Route One. He should be one of the longest shots in the field and for good reason. Tossing.

Tapit Trice (3/1): His last start was a seventh-place finish in the Kentucky Derby, finishing some 9-1/4 lengths behind the winner, Mage. Before that, he had rattled off four consecutive wins, including the Grade 1 Bluegrass Stakes and the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby. He should be fit and fresh — but he has a history of being a bit flat coming out of the gate. He should make some noise if he gets out cleanly and if things go his way, he could win this. But I feel a lesser award would be more realistic. Minor contender.

Arcangelo (8/1): He broke his maiden on March 18 in an eye-catching performance with a 3-1/2 length win at Gulfstream in a one-mile race. He came right back on May 18 to grind out a prolonged stretch drive to score by a head in the Grade 3 Peter Pan at Belmont. He’s shown he has heart and boasts some good long-distance pedigree and he just might be peaking at the proper time. He looks to be a contender at a price.

National Treasure (5/1): He sure looked good jetting to the lead, controlling the pace, and finishing up well in the Preakness three weeks ago. In a race that seems void of speed, this fellow might forget to stop and could surely duplicate that effort. John Velazquez has been aboard for every step in this horse’s career and he knows him well. Contender.

Il Miracolo (30/1): The good news is he enters the Belmont off a win, albeit it was an optional claiming race at Gulfstream on May 11. The bad news is before that great effort, he competed in five consecutive stakes races and lost those contests by a combined 79-1/2 lengths. He should look like a champ early in the race, but he’ll throw out the anchor at the half-mile marker and retreat like he was running backward. Tossing

Forte (5/2): All systems say go for this fellow after being scratched on the morning before the Kentucky Derby due to a hoof bruise. He’s well rested and his 6/7 record and experience surely puts him in the mix. He’s done nothing wrong in his career and a five-furlong bullet workout on June 3 says he’s feeling good. The horse to beat and the pick.

Hit Show (10/1): His last outing produced a decent fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby on May 6. Before that, he just missed by a nose in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial, and in his previous race, he took the Grade 3 Withers by 5-1/2 lengths. He’ll have to run the race of his life to topple these fellows. Passing.

Angel of Empire (7/2): He ran third as the 4/1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby and took two Derby prep races. He adds blinkers for the first in the Belmont and that might keep him within striking range when they hit the stretch, but he doesn’t appeal to me today. Passing.

Red Route One (15/1): He’s bred well enough for the distance, but being a dead closer in a race that seems void of early speed, he seems up against it from the get-go. He is long overdue for a good effort and there’s no doubt he’ll be passing horses at the end but a minor award would be his ceiling in this spot. Passing.

Belmont Stakes | Pete's Picks 1) FORTE (5/2) – Well rested, hasn't run a bad one 2) ARCANGELO (8/1) – Late bloomer has figured it out 3) NATIONAL TREASURE (5/1) – Last race was beautiful 4) TAPIT TRICE (3/1) – Fresh and fit, should relish the distance