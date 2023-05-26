Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Every horseplayer I know has experienced the intense highs and severe lows of racing. Whether it be something really great or totally awful, these extremes can present themselves at any given racetrack on any given day. One simple, mundane race can alter the lives of countless people forever and even change us spiritually. This is a story about such a race.

On Oct. 13, 1988, I arrived alone at Belmont Park about an hour before the first race. I was a slightly cocky 28-year-old at the time who wasn’t fully humbled yet in life — or horse racing.

The first few races were basically uneventful. I cashed in sweetly on the early daily double but gave it all back on a healthy wager in the third and was even in terms of my wagering. I didn’t have a strong opinion in the fourth race, so I decided to sit it out and have a beer at the bar.

But, I did have a very solid opinion in the fifth race on a fellow named Mr. Walter K and when post time rolled around, I put $20 down on the nose of the 3-year-old gelding. I thought the odds were quite fair at 9/2 and if he won, I planned on calling it an early day and going home with an extra $100 in my pocket.

As the gates opened, I thought it was over before it started, as Mr. Walter K and rider Mike Venezia bobbled at the break but thankfully recovered. Venezia put the horse in a great position on the outside and they started advancing at the half-mile marker and things looked good for an early exit and a productive day for me.

But several strides later, Mr. Walter K clearly broke down.

Venezia jumped off the left side of the horse and as he fell, he rolled directly into the path of oncoming Drums In The Night, who was ridden by Robbie Davis. Davis and his mount couldn’t avoid the fallen rider and Venezia took the full force of the charging animal.

The track ambulance and EMTs were on the scene in less than a minute but it sure didn’t look good from my view.

Word spread quickly around the racetrack that Venezia had died and officials later made an announcement and confirmed the grim news. There would be no more races run at Belmont on that dark day.

I remember people exiting the track quietly and in a slightly orderly fashion, which was indeed a strange sight at any of the New York venues. Most folks seemed understandably shocked and confused, like me. Some had tears in their eyes while others were going into a New York tirade because they canceled the card. I saw a few tough-guy jockeys crying as they waved off a reporter’s questions on the way back to the jock’s room.

I was still shaking my head when I got to my car and as I pulled out my keys, my $20 win ticket fell out. I looked at it for a while as I tried to clear the cobwebs enough to drive home. I gently placed the ticket on the passenger side seat atop my racing form, and I glanced at it at every red light and traffic jam on the way home.

I thought I was OK — but out of the blue, I started bawling like a baby. I thought that even though I was going to make it home unscathed, many others were never going to be the same after only one everyday race. I thought about Mike Venezia and his family, and my heart went out to Robbie Davis and his family, as well.

I thought about the profound seriousness of our sport and how perhaps I had taken horse racing, as well as life, for granted. It was tough to absorb that a jockey could be doing his thing in a race and, then, in a split-second he was gone forever.

I had a fair amount of guilt, too. I had wagered on this beautiful animal and a jockey I was familiar with for many years and now they were both gone. I looked at it like they died trying to win a race so I could cash my measly $20 win ticket.

Mike Venezia was only 43 and had a beautiful wife, Helene, and two children, 15-year-old Michael and 8-year-old Alison. He planned on retiring at the end of that year and starting a new career training horses. At that time, Venezia was one of the oldest and most experienced riders around the New York ovals and he was well-liked and respected. He often helped young riders with advice and encouragement.

Venezia was born in Brooklyn and rode his first winner in 1964. Over the course of a 25-year career, he won 2,313 races and earned over $33 million. He survived allegations of race-fixing and countless injuries. He was a very “workmanlike” rider, showing up every day and earning paychecks. I remember thinking how strange it would be to never see his name in the program again.

Through his death, Mike Venezia taught me a little about life and a lot about horse racing. I learned how fleeting life can be and not to take anything for granted, even a routine day at the race track.

I kept that $20 win ticket on my wall for many years, just to remind me of the lesson I learned that day and also as a tribute to Mike Venezia. The New York rider was taken way too soon but went out doing something he loved and that makes him a winner in my book.