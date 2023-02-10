My grandfather was a bookie in Queens and I always found his work to be quite intriguing as a child.

Paperwork and money were always being exchanged between interesting characters in nice suits with colorful nicknames and cigars dangling from their mouths. It was all very exciting and the concept of trying to win money from people that were trying to win money just amazed me. I had the bookmaking gene in my blood and thought someday I’d like to give it a try.

I got my chance at 19 years old, when the local Off-Track Betting parlors weren’t accepting wagers on the 1979 Kentucky Derby due to a contract dispute.

So, I decided to test the deep waters of bookmaking and started accepting wagers a few days before the big race. At first, I daydreamed of making so much money that supermodels would be bringing out large baskets of cash and dumping them on the floor, where I would make snow angels in the pile of $100 bills. But after watching my grandfather in the “office” for so many years sweating out races, it seemed more realistic I might be washing down a handful of aspirin with a chaser of Pepto.

I didn’t know many horseplayers my age, but I was a fairly social butterfly at the time and tried to ply my new trade to anyone who would listen. I pestered people at parties, concerts and sporting events and tried to convince them how cool it would be to cash a ticket on the Kentucky Derby winner. It’d be something they could tell their children and grandchildren about and, in turn, they’d kind of become part of history.

The spiel worked and I had a few busy days taking in wagers. I’d write my customers’ bets on a purple pad with the amount circled and then initial it. I’d log their bets down on a separate pad for my records and give them the purple ticket. I took in $1,100 in across-the-board bets and a few exotic wagers, mostly from once-a-year bettors playing names and numbers.

Spectacular Bid won the Derby that year as the .60-cent on-the-dollar favorite and, luckily for me, very few had tickets on him and I only paid out about $100. I was now officially a successful bookmaker at the age of 19 with a grand in my pocket to prove it.

The following year, the OTBs still weren’t accepting Derby wagers and I went into action once again. I was another year deeper into the social and horse racing scene and I knew a lot more people. I was also the only game in town and most of my customers from the previous year returned to bet and told their friends. I took in over $2,000 — but this time most of the bets consisted of $100 win tickets on various horses.

The filly Genuine Risk was taking on the boys in 1980 and I took a few bets on her but I felt she had no shot. I prematurely celebrated on Derby eve, probably drank too much, and bought too many rounds for the bar. I awoke with a killer headache and only about $1,800 of the $2,000 I took in. I wasn’t worried but I should’ve been.

As I watched Genuine Risk win by a length at odds of 13/1, my headache got worse, as I remembered someone had $100 on her to win. As I scrolled through my list, I saw that there wasn’t only one ticket but two. To complicate matters, there were a few other small bets that hit and my figuring told me that I needed $3,000 to pay off.

I didn’t have a backup plan but I figured since most of my customers were family and friends, they’d understand if anything like this happened. I thought I could wash their cars or rake leaves and work it off.

But the two lady winners weren’t family or friends and I hardly knew them. I splashed some water on my face and tried to clear my head and come up with a plan but I didn’t have the time.

Within five minutes of the race being official, two unfamiliar cars pulled up in the driveway with several people in each and two happy ladies clutching purple $100 win tickets and smiling to beat the band. It was like a nightmare.

The only thing I could think of was to close the curtains, unplug the phone or maybe even run out the back door. But the knocking was relentless and I finally opened the door to face the music. I would be relying on my charm and wit to get out of this one.

I explained how it was common for “shortages” to occur in racing payouts and they’d eventually get all their loot. I babbled on about how all horseplayers are used to this kind of thing and I thanked them for their patience and they nodded in agreement. I gave the two nice ladies holding the tickets $900 each and wrote IOUs for the rest and also presented them with my weekly payment plan.

As I escorted the group to the door, I felt a sense of relief. These were really nice and understanding people and I was a lucky man.

But, on the way out, one of the larger men put his hand on my shoulder and asked if I ever participated in a threesome. I laughed and said I had not. He smiled and said, “Well, it’s your lucky day then. You’re about to have your first!”

Looking back, I’m pretty sure that muscular guy couldn’t count. I believe when two guys are holding you and one is hitting you, it’s called a foursome. I took a well-deserved beating that day but obviously learned an awful lot. I healed up sweetly, as young guys often do, and had everyone paid off in a couple of weeks.

I never told my grandfather about the “beating of the bookie” but he was not a stupid man by any means and two black eyes can sometimes give things away. I never booked another bet in my life and have no desire to ever do so again.