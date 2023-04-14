There isn’t enough room in this column to convey what kind of champion racehorse Man o’ War was.

In what can only be described as a golden era in horse racing, Man o’ War was surely a horse that brought together the masses. He raced for only two years, 1920 and 1921, but ran 21 times in that span, breaking track records while winning 20 of those contests and earning $249,465.

He went off as the odds-on favorite in every career start and once won a race at Belmont by 100 lengths, albeit it was only against one rival. Man o’ War’s only loss was at Saratoga (The Graveyard of Champions) to an appropriately named horse named Upset.

He was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 1957 and several sports publications, including The Blood-Horse, Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and The Associated Press, voted Man o’ War as the best American racehorse of the 20th century.

He was the “unofficial” American Horse of the Year in 1920 and was honored along with Babe Ruth as the most outstanding athlete that year by The New York Times. He had a solid reputation for having a wild temperament and would often dump his exercise riders and jockeys. I also thought it was cool that his favorite treats after winning a race were freshly peeled oranges.

But as interesting as his life and racing career were, his death, funeral, and two burials may have been even more remarkable.

Man o’ War died of a heart attack in Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 1, 1947, at the age of 30, after being ill for a few months. He was the first horse known to be embalmed and it took two full hours and required 23 bottles of embalming fluid, whereas human bodies usually need only two.

During the procedure, the Lexington Herald reported “The big horse’s eyes and mouth were closed and he looked just like he was taking a nap.”

But Man o’ War wasn’t going out easily. It took 13 men to lift the 1,300-pound horse from his stall and with the aid of a homemade sling, he was lowered into a massive oak casket that was built a few weeks earlier in anticipation of his death. The container was then placed in the center aisle of the barn, where two stallions, War Admiral and War Relic, could view their sire.

It’s estimated that over 2,000 mourners came to pay their respects to “Big Red” and many reportedly reached into the coffin to touch or pat the horse to say goodbye.

His funeral on Nov. 4, also drew a packed house and parked cars could be seen on the side of the road for miles for the somber event, according to news reports at the time.

Man o’ War’s beautiful plot was surrounded by a moat and 16 pin oak trees to represent the number of years he stood at stud. The walkway to the plot was also lined with 30 hornbeam trees representing Man O’ War’s age. The ceremony was broadcast on the radio and included nine eulogies that lasted some 30 minutes. Racetracks across the country observed a minute of silence at 3 p.m., the exact starting time of the funeral.

On the barn wall of Man o’ War’s stall, a scroll representing the First Cavalry Division of the U.S. Army (of which Man o’ War was an honorary colonel) was draped in black ribbons. On the other side of the globe, in Tokyo, 3,000 members of that division paid their respects with military honors. At 3:24, buglers from the Man o’ War Post of the American Legion played taps.

In 1977, Man o’ War was exhumed and he and his statue were moved to the Kentucky Horse Park, where he resides today.

Man o’ War was more than just a simple racehorse to countless horse enthusiasts from all over the world and from every walk of life.

A breeder named Ira Dryman summed up the life of Man o’ War perfectly in his eulogy. “The death of Man o’ War marks the end of an era in American Thoroughbred breeding history. Few will remember him as a foal, or a yearling, or even on the racetrack. But many thousands will remember him as they saw him and recognized him at once, as the spark of greatness. Almost from the beginning, he caught the imagination of men, and they saw different things in him. But one thing they all remember is that he brought an exaltation into their hearts.”