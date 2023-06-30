I often write about horses and my racing experiences from a bygone era and I fully admit, I’m stuck in the past, as far as horse racing goes.

It was a time when great horses ran regularly every two or three weeks with few issues and ended their careers with 60-plus starts.

It was a time when the track you were at was the only action around with no slot machines or casinos for competition. The only distractions were the few morons around you who didn’t know how to act at a racetrack and they were usually put in their place pretty quickly, by either a track “Pinkerton” or a few stand-up guys in the crowd.

It was a time when stewards made rational decisions and jockeys gave their all. It was a time when they’d commit you to a mental institution and drug you up for life if you retired a sound, healthy 3-year-old. There was no simulcasting, no phones, no internet, or any other place to obtain outside racing information. You were basically catching a nine-race card on a deserted island with a cooler full of beer, and it was beautiful.

The first things I remember seeing after paying the $2 admission fee and walking through the gates were the Daily Racing Form (also for about $2) and the .50-cent track program for sale. Today, you can’t even buy a Daily Racing Form at Churchill Downs (home of the Kentucky Derby) or any other Churchill Downs Inc. racetracks, due to a long-running dispute between the two entities. If you are lucky enough to find one off-track, it’ll cost you $12 to $14.

I vividly remember the echoes of the vendors who were selling their tout sheets (Lawtons for $1) following me through the corridor until I made it to the “big board” where the yells were eventually drowned out by other annoying noises. I’d always strain my neck looking up at this giant board in the sky, trying to absorb and write down the scratches and changes for the day.

The crowds could be enormous on the weekends and, unbelievably, the track employees seemed mostly courteous and efficient. People seemed to take their New York racing quite seriously, probably because it was the only game in town and also because of the lack of other diversions. It was like a solid religion among the locals.

I made my first bet in 1970, when I was 10 nyears old and I did it by myself at a window at Aqueduct. When I write about things like this, people question how a little kid could possibly make a bet, so I’ll explain.

My grandfather was an everyday attendee and well-known at the New York ovals and he introduced me to countless track folk. There weren’t very many kids at the track in those days, even on the weekends, so when these old sweet track employees saw a cute kid trying to kill the day, they’d usually go out of their way to notice them and maybe toss them some candy that they had stashed and make conversation.

“Who do you like in the fourth, my man?” a security guard once asked me with a laugh as he noticed the racing form under my small arm and a program sticking out of my back pocket.

“I kinna like da six,” my 10-year-old mouth replied. “If he can get out and doesn’t go too fast, too quick, he wins for fun.”

As for a kid betting at the window, the same innocence applied. Most folks who brought their children to the track would let them cash the ticket after they hit and even make bets for them. This broke up the boredom for the kids and made them feel like they were included in the day’s festivities. The tellers, and just about everyone else, thought it was cute and cool.

“Gimme $2 to win on the six,” I’d tell the guy. I’ll always remember that sweet sound of the ticket coming out of the machine and trying not to smile, knowing I got my underage wager in.

“Good luck,” the teller would say as he reached under the counter and put a root beer barrel on top of the ticket with a smile and a slight nod. People walking by would point and smile as I got on my tippy toes to scoop the ticket and the candy off the counter.

In those days, there were the same people behind the windows every day and after seeing me at the tracks since I was 10 with my grandfather, they surely had no problem selling me a ticket after I obtained my driver’s license at age 16 and started hitting the track by myself.

The same went for the bartenders.

At the time, you had to be 18 to drink and gamble but my “posse” and I never once got proofed or turned down for a beer or a bet at the tracks from the time we were 14. I’m not condoning or condemning; it’s just the way it was then. If you were a kid in the 1970 or 80s, and had the money, anyone would sell you anything.

My grandfather was big on tipping and he taught me to do the same. I learned that always leaving the bartender a buck or two would ensure he’d remember my young face and wouldn’t think twice about serving me the next time.

When my track buddies and I turned 18, we were all legal eagles but the bets and beers just didn’t seem as exciting. The initial thrill was gone but we expanded our horizons to compensate. We progressed to becoming slightly degenerate gamblers, catching nine races in the day at Aqueduct or Belmont, coming home for dinner, and then going to the Meadowlands, Roosevelt Raceway, or Yonkers, for 10 trotter races, or even driving two hours to Connecticut for Jai-Lai. Good times!

Horse racing today seems chaotic and extremely disorganized, and the managing experts and track officials have surely lost touch with the average bettor.

Perhaps these track experts who always talk about recruiting new members to the racing world to “save the sport” should go back to the basics and fully research what worked so well in the good old days to produce a decent gambling product that produced satisfied customers.

In the words of the great Eddie Money, “I want to go back and do it all over again.”